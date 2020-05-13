Fauci warns of "serious,quot; consequences if the United States reopens too soon

Washington Dr Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, expressed fear that if cities and states do not adhere to government guidelines on when and how they can begin to reopen, there could be more. COVID-19 outbreaks.

If "states or cities or regions,quot; ignore government "checkpoints,quot; when it is safe to withdraw from mitigation measures, Fauci said, "There is a real risk that it will trigger an outbreak that you cannot control, which in fact Paradoxically, it will slow him down, not only causing a little bit of suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even slow him down the road to try to get the economy back. "

"We would almost turn back the clock, instead of moving forward," he added, testifying before the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday about the reopening of the country and schools.

Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, also offered lawmakers an update on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine during its first appearance before Congress since March. He provided an optimistic timeline for vaccine development and said there are at least eight vaccines in various stages of development.

"We have many candidates and we hope to have multiple winners," he said. The NIH has been collaborating with "several,quot; pharmaceutical companies. Fauci had initially predicted that it would take a year to 18 months to develop a vaccine, but now says the NIH trial "moved very fast."

"On January 10, the sequence was known … On January 14, we officially began development of the vaccine. Sixty-two days later, we are in a clinical trial with the two doses fully enrolled," he said. The government continues phases two and three "in late spring and early summer."

"If we are successful, we hope to find out in late fall and early winter," Fauci said.

But he cautioned that "there is also the possibility of negative consequences where certain vaccines can actually improve the negative effect of the infection."

Fauci appeared remotely in the audience, along with Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Undersecretary of Health Brett Giroir. The hearing was held mainly by teleconference. Although some lawmakers were in the room, some masked, others, including the president and senior member and all witnesses, appeared remotely. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who was in the courtroom, attracted quite a bit of attention on social media.

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies about progress toward a coronavirus vaccine or treatment

Senator Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions (HELP), addressed one of the main concerns of the audience: how the country's 5,000 university campuses and 100,000 public schools could prepare to open safely in fall.

"What would you say to the chancellor of the University of Tennessee or to the director of a public school about how to persuade parents and students to return to school in August," he wanted to know.

Fauci replied that it would be "very realistic,quot; and said that relying on the idea that there would be treatments or a vaccine to facilitate the reopening of schools in the fall "would be a bridge too far."

But medical experts who testified suggested they expected to see increases in tests, which can help students feel more confident when they return to their classes. Giroir projected that the country could perform between 40 and 50 million tests per month by September. By the end of the year, the federal government will purchase 135 million swabs and 132 million tubes of media from the states, Giroir said, suggesting that there may also be some surveillance or testing strategies that could be helpful.

Senator Mitt Romney thought the administration was painting an overly optimistic picture of the testing efforts to date, rebuking Giroir for claiming Monday "that we had done more tests and more tests per capita than even South Korea." Romney said: "You ignored the fact that they achieved theirs at the start of the outbreak while treating the water during February and March. And as a result by March 6, the United States had completed only 2,000 tests, while South Korea had conducted over 140,000 tests, in part as a result of that, have 256 deaths and we have almost 80,000 deaths. "

Romney also noted that President Trump has directly blamed President Obama for the lack of a vaccine.

"Dr. Fauci, is President Obama or, by extension, President Trump, they did something that made the possibility of creating a vaccine less likely, are President Trump or President Obama responsible for the fact that we don't have a vaccine? "he asked.

"No, no, senator at all," Fauci replied. "Certainly, President Obama and President Trump are responsible for our not having a vaccine," and reiterated that vaccine development has been moving "fairly quickly."

During the hearing, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont asked Fauci if he believes the actual death toll is actually higher than current figures indicate. Fauci replied, "I think you are right," because people died at their home in New York at the start of the epidemic and were not counted as victims of the coronavirus. He said he does not know how much larger the actual death toll is, but it is "almost certainly higher."

At this point, Fauci believes the infection rate is going down a bit. "When you look at the dynamics of the new cases, even though some are going down, the curve looks flat and some falls slightly," he said. "So I think we are going in the right direction. But the right direction does not mean that we are in full control of this outbreak."

High-ranking member Patty Murray, in her opening statement, criticized President Trump for choosing to "ignore the facts and ignore the experts who have made it clear that we are not close to where we must be to safely reopen." He also called for a national testing system, as well as more personal protective equipment available to health workers. Murray also argued that Congress needs to work on another coronavirus-related package, although Senate Republicans have argued that there is no need to work immediately on the next phase of the legislation.

Redfield spoke about CDC's progress in helping with the pandemic response, but said maintaining social distancing measures was still critical.

"It is important to emphasize that we are not yet out of the woods yet," he said. "We need to remain vigilant, and social distancing is an imperative."

Under questioning by Senator Kelly Loeffler, the four witnesses said they did not have a "confrontational relationship,quot; with the president.

"There certainly is no confrontational relationship between me and the president," Fauci said. He also said that the President listened to him and was open to his suggestions.

Fauci is currently in a "modified quarantine,quot; after exposure to a White House staff member who tested positive for the virus. Over the weekend, Fauci told Up News Info News that he is "low risk,quot; based on the type of exposure he had to the employee and that he is quarantined as a precaution. However, on Monday Fauci was at the White House, telling Up News Info News that he is essential personnel and that he wore a mask while distancing himself socially.

His testimony before the Senate comes after the Trump administration prevented him from appearing before a House committee to discuss spending on coronavirus testing. President Trump told reporters last week that he does not want officials to appear before House Democrats, who have the majority.

"The house is a configuration," said Trump. "The House is a group of Trump's enemies."

The White House Office of Legislative Affairs sent a memo to all staff directors on the House and Senate committees last week prohibiting all members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force from reporting to a Congressional committee without the permission of Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Fauci's testimony came as several states begin to ease restrictions related to the coronavirus, although health experts remain concerned about a second wave of the coronavirus. The economic consequences of the pandemic have been devastating, with the unemployment rate rising to 14.7% in April, the highest level since the Great Depression.

Paula Reid, Allyson Ross Taylor, and Nancy Cordes contributed to this report.