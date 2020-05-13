Falling global markets, widening Wall Street losses: live updates

Global markets fall as recovery challenges mount.
Global markets fell on Wednesday as economies struggled to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, extending Wall Street losses from the day before.
European markets were trading 1 to 2 percent lower after a mixed day in Asia. The prices of most US Treasury bills. USA They were higher, indicating investor concern. Futures markets also forecast that Wall Street would open slightly lower.
Markets fell in the United States on Tuesday after authorities warned that the full reopening of the country's economy could be a long and drawn-out process. Investors continue to watch cautiously as sporadic infections erupt in places that seemed to have the coronavirus under control.
The sad news continued on Wednesday as the British government reported that its economy fell 2 percent in the first quarter and 5.8 percent in March alone. Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender, said it anticipated that a large number of clients would not be able to repay the loans.
Oil prices fell after gains in recent days, indicating concern that the world has too much oil and there is not enough demand to burn it.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.5 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was flat. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 1 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 Index was down 0.9 percent in early trading. Germany's DAX was down 1.7 percent. In France, the CAC 40 index was down 1.5 percent.
The UK economy contracted almost 6 percent in March.
The British economy contracted by 2 percent in the first three months of 2020, the government reported Wednesday, the biggest quarterly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. In March alone, the economy contracted 5.8 percent, the biggest drop since the Bureau of National Statistics began keeping monthly accounts in 1997.
The January-March period did not reflect the full effects of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to government-ordered blockades in Britain and elsewhere. Britain's closure only started in the last week of March. Since then, schools and many stores have been closed, and many employees have been suspended from their jobs, a government plan pays up to 80 percent of the salaries of suspended employees, or are working at home.
The agency said that in March almost all parts of the economy were affected, and that education, car sales and restaurants fell substantially. Among the few industries that posted growth were IT support and pharmaceuticals and cleaning products as the country sourced to prepare for the pandemic.
Last week, the Bank of England published a scenario that predicts that gross domestic product could fall 14 percent in 2020, which would be the largest annual decline in economic activity since 1706.
Some automakers may emerge stronger, others too weak to survive on their own. The factories will close. The pressure to go electric could become more intense.
The outbreak It will realign the business of making cars so that it can have a profound effect on the eight million people worldwide who work for vehicle manufacturers. As Volkswagen, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, and other companies slowly restart their assembly lines, people working in the automobile business begin to reflect on the repercussions of this crisis.
People can travel less now that they have found out how much they can do from home. Or they may travel more by car to avoid fighting others on crowded buses and trains. Companies like Chinese automakers could get closer to competitors elsewhere with battered stock prices. The labor fight could become more common as factories close. All the chaos can make room for startups that could inject new life into the industry.
"We should not be overly optimistic and expect that in 2021 everything will return to normal as if nothing had happened." Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler, told reporters during a recent conference call. The pandemic, he said, "will probably have a big effect on the economy and we have to prepare."
This is what you should not fall in love with:
FAKE SITES Scammers try to capitalize on our behavior by creating fake websites. To protect yourself, check the website URL and install an ad blocker.
SCAM CALLS Robocallers have a reputation for sounding dumb, but they are resourceful and work hard for their money. If you think a scammer is calling, hang up and call again. To avoid falling for a fake number, remove the companies from your phone's address book.
EMAIL AND TEXT MESSAGES Phishing is one of the oldest internet scams, but it still happens because it works. Verify the sender. Fraudulent email addresses will look legitimate, but will often be turned off by one or two characters. And check, but don't click, hyperlinks.
THE HOME OFFICE Hackers trying to steal information from a company may try to attack our personal email accounts or home networks. Check the security of your network and update your Wi-Fi router. And keep work and business technology separate, because your equipment and applications probably weren't configured to protect the security of your business network.
Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank, fell into the red during the first three months of 2020 as it faced an increase in troubled loans caused by the pandemic.
The bank reported a loss of € 295 million, or $ 320 million in the quarter, compared to a profit of € 122 million the previous year. While interest and commission income increased due to increased demand for loans, Commerzbank quadrupled the amount it set aside to cover the losses of delinquent borrowers.
Tesla's car factory in California shipped new cars Tuesday despite a county order prohibiting restarting production and even as local officials continued to try to negotiate with the company.
It was unclear how many cars Tesla makes. But on Tuesday, trucks were leaving the factory, which is the city of Fremont in the Bay Area, with new sedans and sport utility vehicles. The new cars were also parked in rows outside the factory. The employee parking lot was also full.
Tesla's head of human resources for North America, Valerie Workman, e-mailed employees Monday saying their licenses had ended on Sunday. She told employees that they would be contacted within 24 hours about when to return to work.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
County Health Services Director Colleen Chawla sent a letter to Tesla Monday night saying the company was violating his order. "We expect Tesla, like other companies that have been notified of noncompliance, to comply with the order without the need for additional enforcement measures," Chawla said.
On Tuesday, the county said it had received Tesla's plan to reopen the plant and was reviewing it. The plant is Tesla's main source of income and has been closed for more than a month. County officials have said they were working with Tesla on a deal to reopen the plant on May 18. But Tesla sued the county Saturday in the United States District Court in San Francisco, arguing that the county's order was unconstitutional and contradicted an order from Governor Gavin Newsom that allows manufacturing statewide.
The state has authorized the resumption of manufacturing, Newsom said Monday, but added that "we recognize localism,quot; and "if a county does not want to go that far," local orders would prevail.
In her email, Ms. Workman said employees who were uncomfortable returning to work could stay home on unpaid leave.
TUI, the world's largest travel company, said it would reduce its workforce by more than 10 percent after the pandemic halted operations.
The Hannover, Germany-based company said it would begin reopening some of its 400 hotels and resorts in the coming days, but would still need to cut 8,000 jobs out of a total of 70,000 worldwide.
TUI also owns a fleet of 150 aircraft and 18 cruise ships.
As the death toll in nursing homes increases, calls to redesign them grow.
Lack of security and personal equipment. Workers who may inadvertently be carriers. A disease that takes advantage of older people with underlying health conditions. There are many reasons why the coronavirus has affected nursing homes so much.
Add the layout of the buildings to the list.
With resident shared rooms in long hallways and vast dining rooms where everyone mixes, nursing homes may have been designed to be efficient and cost-effective. But these same characteristics have also allowed the virus to spread from person to person in what Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York called "a feeding frenzy. "
New York State has become a pandemic hot spot. "Why are we seeing such a high rate in nursing homes?" asked Richard J. Mollot, executive director of the Long Com Care Community Coalition, a resident advocacy group. "Maybe it's because some nursing homes are so big."
Before the pandemic, a movement under the banner of "cultural change,quot; challenged the institutional model, demanding to divide large populations of nursing homes into small, self-sufficient units with kitchens, private rooms, and dedicated staff. Now anecdotal reports suggest that private rooms may be having more success in keeping the coronavirus at bay.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Walmart He said Tuesday that he would award another round of bonuses to his workers in the United States: $ 300 for full-time workers and $ 150 for part-time and temporary workers, totaling more than $ 390 million. The retailer said it had committed more than $ 935 million in bonuses for its workers so far this year.
The reports were contributed by Stanley Reed, Jack Ewing, Carlos Tejada, Mohammed Hadi, Vikas Bajaj, Niraj Chokshi, Neal Boudette, Jane Margolies and Gregory Schmidt.