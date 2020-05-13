Facebook to pay moderators $ 52 million for psychological damage

Facebook agreed to pay $ 52 million to its content moderators whose work makes them view haunting graphics and posts and videos on their platforms.

In a 2018 lawsuit, the company's outside contractors said Facebook did not adequately protect them against serious psychological and other injuries that may result from repeated exposure to artwork such as child sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism, animal cruelty and other image concerns.

The settlement gives US moderators who were part of the class action lawsuit $ 1,000 each. Those who have been diagnosed with work-related conditions may receive medical treatment and damages of up to $ 50,000, according to the preliminary settlement filed in the Superior Court of California for San Mateo County.

In a statement, Facebook said it is "grateful to the people who do this important work to make Facebook a safe environment for everyone. We are committed to providing additional support through this agreement and in the future."