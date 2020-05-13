Home Local News Experimental drug COVID-19 distributed in Colorado

By
Matilda Coleman
-
The Colorado Unified Command Group (UCG) received a shipment of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, enough doses to treat about 100 patients with COVID-19.

The remdesivir shipment, sent to Colorado by the US Department of Health and Human Services. It will be used here to "investigate its benefit in improving recovery in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19," according to a news release from the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center.

UCG, which works at the state's emergency center in Centennial, began distributing remdesivir this week to eight hospital systems across the state.

"Supplies are distributed in proportion to the number of COVID-19 cases and people under investigation that occur in each hospital system," the statement said.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization for the use of remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized patients with coronavirus. About 607,000 vials of the experimental drug will be delivered over the next six weeks to treat some 78,000 hospitalized patients across the country.

"Preliminary results from a randomized controlled clinical trial suggested that remdesivir was associated with faster inpatient recovery," the statement said.

Multiple clinical trials are currently ongoing or under development.

Late last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's leading infectious disease expert, told the Associated Press that using remdesivir will help free hospital beds and remove stress from the healthcare system.

"You now have a drug that has been shown to actually work on the virus," Fauci said.

However, the drug will not be an "overwhelming cure,quot; for the coronavirus, Fauci added.

