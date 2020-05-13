Experimental drug COVID-19 distributed in Colorado

%MINIFYHTMLc3f7deeb95eb57e12732ac424b73e82e15%

The Colorado Unified Command Group (UCG) received a shipment of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, enough doses to treat about 100 patients with COVID-19.

The remdesivir shipment, sent to Colorado by the US Department of Health and Human Services. It will be used here to "investigate its benefit in improving recovery in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19," according to a news release from the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center.

UCG, which works at the state's emergency center in Centennial, began distributing remdesivir this week to eight hospital systems across the state.

"Supplies are distributed in proportion to the number of COVID-19 cases and people under investigation that occur in each hospital system," the statement said.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization for the use of remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized patients with coronavirus. About 607,000 vials of the experimental drug will be delivered over the next six weeks to treat some 78,000 hospitalized patients across the country.

"Preliminary results from a randomized controlled clinical trial suggested that remdesivir was associated with faster inpatient recovery," the statement said.

Multiple clinical trials are currently ongoing or under development.



Late last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's leading infectious disease expert, told the Associated Press that using remdesivir will help free hospital beds and remove stress from the healthcare system.

"You now have a drug that has been shown to actually work on the virus," Fauci said.

However, the drug will not be an "overwhelming cure,quot; for the coronavirus, Fauci added.

Remdesivir has reduced the time patients spend in the hospital by 31% to 11 days on average versus 15 days for patients receiving usual care according to the preliminary results of a study by Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gilead Sciences is a California-based American biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and markets drugs, including remdesivir.

Administered intravenously, remdesivir interferes with an enzyme that replicates viral genetic material. Fauci, in the AP interview, referred to the drug as the "standard of care,quot; and other potential treatments will have to be tested or combined with it.

In early April, a UCG staff member tested positive for coronavirus after isolating himself for being symptomatic. UCG, which works with local, national, and international suppliers, has issued purchase orders for more than $ 46.2 million of medical supplies to distribute to healthcare centers and government agencies throughout Colorado.

