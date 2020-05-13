Exclusive: Kriti Kharbanda shares her skincare routine

Kriti Kharbanda made her Bollywood debut with Raaz Reboot and since then the actress has been doing her best to choose projects that are substantial. Whether it's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, or Pagalpanti, the actress has tried her luck in different genres. We found her to quickly chat about how she keeps her skin hydrated during confinement. He also talked about his skincare routine and the home packages he trusts.

She said: “I have a very very simple daily skin ritual. I get up in the morning and wet my face with cold water as cold as possible. It just wakes me up. It makes my skin red and I feel great about it. Other than that, when I don't have things lying around with me right now, I'm not stocked up enough with face masks, so I make sure to use things that are available at home, like potato juice, etc. Other than that, I get a lot of frostbite. Because it tends to close the pores and the dust is deposited much less. Because the weather is extremely humid at the moment, the chances of outbreaks are really very high. So I stay hydrated. "

Speaking of a homemade package he uses, he said: “Multani Mitti, Milk and rose water! It is a homemade package, easy to create and is organic. So I know there will be no side effects. But most importantly, it cools down your system and is perfect for summer! Definitely the need of the hour.