evidence of Russia's role in the German parliament hacking

SEDAN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that there is "strong evidence,quot; of Russia's involvement in a cyberattack in the German parliament in 2015 that reportedly also involved stealing documents from her own parliamentary office.

The German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported last week that federal prosecutors issued an arrest warrant against a suspected Russian military intelligence agency GRU official identified as Dmitriy Badin, who is already being sought by US authorities. On Friday, the news magazine Der Spiegel reported that correspondence from Merkel's parliamentary office was among the documents selected in the 2015 attack.

Prosecutors have not confirmed those reports, but Merkel was asked about the theft of data from her office in a question-and-answer session with lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday. She replied: "I have the impression that they collected relatively indiscriminately what they could get."

"I am very pleased that the investigations have led to the federal prosecutor putting a specific person on the wanted list," Merkel said, without elaborating. "I take these things very seriously."

"I can honestly say that this hurts: on the one hand, I work every day for a better relationship with Russia, and when you see on the other hand that there is such strong evidence that the Russian forces are involved in acting in this way, this is an area of ​​tension, "he added.

Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement by Moscow in the 2015 piracy attack on the German parliament, calling the German allegations unfounded. Similarly, charges of Russian meddling in the US presidential election have been dropped. USA 2016 and alleged cyber attacks against other western nations and institutions.

Merkel said the German investigation does not change her assessment of Russia's tactics, pointing to a "hybrid warfare strategy, which includes warfare in connection with cyber, disorientation, and factual distortion."

Merkel said there are many reasons to maintain efforts for a good relationship with Russia, "but this naturally does not make it easier."

She described such actions as "scandalous,quot; and said that "of course we always reserve the right to take action, even against Russia."