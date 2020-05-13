Eva Marcille's family video has amazed fans. Check out The Sweet Kids At The Table!

Eva Marcille shared a clip on her social media account in which she is having dinner with the whole family. Her children and Michael Sterling's are like living dolls, and fans can't get enough of them.

‘Our daily dinner prayer. Very grateful for all the blessings that God has given us. #thesterlings, "Eva captioned her post.

Kenya Moore posted the following supporting comment: "A family that prays together …" and one of Eva's fans had this message for Kenya: "@thekenyamoore Praying for a meal and praying for a man is not the same." Be careful what you pray for, maybe you will understand. "

Someone said, ‘That's why the other ladies are so upset about her. Beautiful person and family! This is incredible! "And another follower posted this:" There is nothing like a strong Husband covering his family. "Blessing to you!"

An Instagram installer posted, "Mikey and Maverick say, 'Let us know when I'm done, Dad,'" and someone else said, "@miketsterling is a good family man," and his kids are so adorable. "

A follower said: ‘Beautiful family. Record your family if you want !! I don't see any problems, "and another commenter posted this:" Beautiful family! #thesterlings! God continue to bless this family in the name of Jesus! Amen! # Grateful for all your blessing. "

Another follower spoke about Eva and her family: ‘Beautiful family. You are so blessed Eva. May God continue to bless you and yours. Maintain Christian education for your little ones. Blessed family. "

Eva made headlines not too long after the RHOA meeting.

Eva recently told her fans that her main motivation is her husband, and people appreciated the fact that she is not shy to speak so well about him on her social media account. After that, it was his turn to defend his wife from RHOA's co-stars.



