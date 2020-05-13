Erica Mena's recent thirst trap, in which she flaunts her thickness, has been slobbery: her comments make fans laugh as if there is no tomorrow

Erica Mena shared a spicy photo on her social media account to make fun of her fans, but it seems that her IG followers aren't the only people who managed to make fun of this thirst trap she shared. He also impressed Safaree, who skipped the comments and left a message for his beautiful wife.

Fans appreciate that Erica is getting her amazing body back after her pregnancy, and some of them praised her for not undergoing any post-pregnancy cosmetic surgery.

The truth is that Erica has been working like crazy at home during the quarantine and has also kept her fans updated with all kinds of products that she is using to get in shape.

‘@Fashionnova I want to get to know myself from someone else's point of view and experience my own energy. FashionnovaPartner #ImaRealVIBE, "Erica captioned her post.

Safaree skipped the comments and dropped this statement that made fans shudder: "I'm ha * king of this later,quot; Who's with me ??? "

A "cheeky,quot; follower said, "@safaree I'm at work but I'm definitely with you on this when I go on vacation," and unsurprisingly, more men agreed with Safaree.

There were also some enemies who criticized Erica and Safaree for this spicy photo and their comments, but fans quickly shadowed them and defended the couple.

Safaree skipped the comments a second time and said: ‘WHATTTTT THEEE F * CKKKKKKKKK wowww .. please love me forever and never get mad at me! Wowwwww. "

A follower said, "@safaree if my man doesn't support me like that, I don't want any," and someone else thinks it's not yet time for another baby: "LEAVE IT!" hahaha, you ALREADY gave her 1 baby … at least you put 2 years between them … hahaha, you are so adorable that I am in love with your fairy tale! "

Another commenter said, "@iamerica_mena but you had a baby like yesterday's gurl," praising Erica's body.

Apart from this, Safaree made Erica's heart skip a beat when he praised her through an emotional message on Mother's Day.



