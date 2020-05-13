Eric Andre is finally getting his own Netflix special

%MINIFYHTMLb2c81b1ef913702ed946d31f6d9d8ab014%
Get ready to lift it!
If you miss The Eric Andre Show And I can't wait for season five, here is something that will keep you entertained in the meantime: Eric Andre is getting his own Netflix standing special!
The special is titled Legalize everything, and as the title suggests, it's a very crazy set about sex, drugs, and politics (you know, typical Eric).
Eric made the announcement today on Instagram, taking a look at his home:
I was lucky to see this set when it stopped on the New York tour and it's absolutely funny. Eric Andre Show Fans will not be disappointed.
Get ready for the ranch on June 23!
