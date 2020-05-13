Just in time for pride, Weekly entertainment has debuted a new, illustrated a deck full of LG, BT and Q that now dot the Hollywood landscape. Among them: Lil Nlike X's cowboy hat, Dorothy's red slipper, Ellen DeGeneres' haircut, a magazine cover with k.d. lang on it, and a brick. Yes, a brick! Why didn't you know that Hollywood and bricks have a long history? In fact, as gay legend has it, the first time a stranger person ever held a brick, it happened in Hollywood History says: LI ate one night, high up in the hills, a A brick was thrown at the Hollywood sign, where it collapsed, replaced instead with a large Ryan Murphy-shaped pride flag. The only question was: Who threw it? EWThe last cover could give us the clues.

From the beginning, it is clear that DeGeneres, seen in On the left, it had nothing to do with the brick. As Alanis Morrissette would say: "I have one hand in my pocket and the other is wrapped around the elbow of a dead man." RuPaul and Elton John they seem equally committed to whatever is going on between them. The mysterious aura radiating from Dorothy's slipper has them firmly under their control, together singing what is undoubtedly a stunning melody.

To the far right, it appears that Dan Levy's suit is too tight for him to achieve the necessary throwing motion. He is out, as is John Waters, who I am not sure if he knows very well what is happening or where he is. We're Sure you signed ornorth To appear on the cover page? Anyway. Ryan Murphy and George Takei, bless them, are too preoccupied with taking their photos. Also, with one hand making the Star Trek sign and the other holding that k.d. cover of lang magazine, Takei is simply out of his arms. Plus, Ryan Murphy wouldn't dare dust off that couture cape.

While a brick thrown by Cynthia Nixon or Marlene Dietrich would undoubtedly be an exciting prospect, both seem more like dancing. Wouldn't it be dangerous to throw yourself into the sound of Elton John and RuPaul while holding a brick? We can probably cross them out. Kristen Stewart, elsewhere, appears to be holding Lily Tomlin hostage. A brick might come in handy in a hostage crisis, but Stewart is probably still vegan, and isn't Tomlin more pacifist? Sorry, but they are out.

That leaves us with Lil Nas X, Laverne Cox, Freddie Mercury, Kate McKinnon and Ricky Martin. I can already bet for sure that the only brick McKinnon would throw is one written in a bad topical sketch on an equally bad variety show. Ricky though? I can't imagine having the focus necessary both to talk to McKinnon and to throw a brick. He is out. I also suppose that Freddie Mercury's outstretched hand is fake as it is looking in the opposite direction of the brick and that is not how gravity works. Janelle Monaé is also caught in an explosive performance with Mercury. They are artists! And some of the better who ever lived Why throw a brick when you can sing a song?

Based on both empirical data and objective evidenceI feel safe in concluding that this it was an inside job of Laverne Cox and Lil Nas X. How could it not be? He absolutely kept the room distracted while Cox, in his tactical bandage dress, threw the brick as hard as humanly possible. It all makes sense now! This cover makes absolutely sense.