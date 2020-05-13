Emmitt Smith at Cowboys, Dak Prescott speaking contract: Don't play chicken

Cowboys great Emmitt Smith is urging the franchise to avoid "playing chicken,quot; in contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is slated to play the 2020 season under the exclusive franchise tag, which will pay him more than $ 31 million. He and the Cowboys face a July 15 deadline to reach a long-term deal.

Reports this week suggested Prescott could become the highest-paid player in the NFL with a contract worth $ 35 million annually, although he was pushing for a four-year deal rather than a five-year deal.

The Cowboys reached out to sign veteran Andy Dalton after the Bengals released him this month, but have reiterated their desire to strike a deal with Prescott.

Smith, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Cowboys, is confident that a deal will be struck despite constant media speculation.

"As far as the players are concerned, Dak is not concerned about whether he will be signed or not," Smith told Dallas radio station KRLD-FM. "I'm not even worried. I think he will make it and I think the Cowboys will make it. We don't have room to play or play chicken."

"It is important for people (from the media) who need something to talk about because they don't have much to talk about because we don't have camps and minicamps, etc.

"The business of leverage, when you have leverage, then you try to set the rules, and the only way to fight leverage is to fight it by setting your ground. I think at some point this will go away."

Smith offered his opinion after another former Cowboys first-round pick, Marcus Spears, opined that Prescott would be "crazy,quot; for not signing a deal for the reported amounts. Spears, however, suggested that the saga was not normal.

"If Dak has been offered $ 35 million a year and over $ 100 million guaranteed and he turns it down for an additional year, Dak is crazy," Spears told ESPN. "I've never met a guy who fights for a year if he's going to get a guaranteed $ 100 million, because generally all that matters to NFL players is: 'What am I going to get into my bank account? & # 39;

"(But) I am thinking that something about the structure of this contract is to make Dak and his agent pause before signing."

Since the beginning of last season, the Cowboys have agreed on big-money extensions with Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith and Demarcus Lawrence.

Spears added: "Of every contract (as a quarterback) that we saw that was made (at other teams) there was no delay. There weren't that many players signing the team before the quarterback."

"There was no nine-year-old (Dalton) signed as a backup. We continue to see it as if they were going to do normal business and get the deal. All of this, this is not normal."