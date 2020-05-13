Emily and Tom Dalton Launch UK Indie Backed by Great Point Media – Up News Info

Former Darlow Smithson Productions MD Emily Dalton and writer / producer Tom Dalton are releasing Factual Fiction in the UK with the backing of financier Great Point Media.
Yorkshire-based couple duet to focus on drama, documentary, and specialized facts after previously collaborating on three Agatha Christie TV movies, including upcoming one Agatha and the midnight murders with Helen Baxendale (friends)
Factual fiction will include two sister tags: Good Story Rory fact banner and Salted Bomb hyphenated banner.
Daltons movie Agatha Christie Ishtar's curse, starring Lyndsey Marshall and Jonah Hauer-King, screened before Christmas on Channel 5. The first film in the trilogy, Agatha and the truth of the murder, debuted in 2018.
Veteran producer Patrick Irwin (The fall) joined the company as a consultant, while Chamoun Issa will serve as development executive.
On Endemol Shine indie DSP, Emily Dalton originated projects including The king in the parking lot, The mill, 24 hours in the past and Made in Great Britain. She left the company earlier this year.
Great Point Ventures' EIS investment in Factual Fiction is the second to be announced this year (after helping launch Camden Productions) and the eighth overall.
Great Point Media CEO Jim Reeve said: "Tom and Emily represent the depth of talent that can be found across the country and we look forward to helping Factual Fiction become a leading producer of quality content in the UK and beyond. Despite the current difficulties facing the production community, essential investment of this type continues. We must ensure that the UK's creative industries thrive in the post-coronavirus era. "
Emily Dalton added: "Ishtar and Midnight murders They were filmed consecutively in Malta and went from idea to film finished in ten months. As the industry consolidates the post-lockdown, our goal is to bring the same relentless energy and focus to our upcoming projects. We love to offer shows that excite viewers, and our ability to thrive under pressure will be more useful now than ever. ”
Tom Dalton commented: “A few weeks ago, our eight-year-old daughter asked if we were key workers. No, I explained, without us the world keeps spinning. His disappointment was obvious but short-lived: "I love television." Factual fiction will not save the world, but our ambition is clear: to make great television. "
