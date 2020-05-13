Emily and Tom Dalton Launch UK Indie Backed by Great Point Media – Up News Info

Former Darlow Smithson Productions MD Emily Dalton and writer / producer Tom Dalton are releasing Factual Fiction in the UK with the backing of financier Great Point Media.

Yorkshire-based couple duet to focus on drama, documentary, and specialized facts after previously collaborating on three Agatha Christie TV movies, including upcoming one Agatha and the midnight murders with Helen Baxendale (friends)

Factual fiction will include two sister tags: Good Story Rory fact banner and Salted Bomb hyphenated banner.