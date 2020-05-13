Elon Musk is victorious in the fight to reopen the Tesla factory – BGR

After a tense confrontation, Tesla may reopen its California manufacturing plant next week.

The approval comes after Tesla sued Alameda County for refusing to allow it to resume operations at its Fremont factory.

In a viral tweet sent this week, Musk initially volunteered to be arrested if authorities decided to enforce the order to stay at the state home.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Even by Tesla standards, the saga involving Elon Musk's battle to reopen the company's manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, has been bizarre. If you recall, Tesla sued Alameda County over the weekend for not letting it resume business and reopen its Fremont factory.

%MINIFYHTMLacd8ffd63eb3de783e97055c8aaf80e915%

The lawsuit, unsurprisingly, was accompanied by a Musk tweet in which the Tesla CEO criticized the Alameda Health Officer as "ignorant,quot; and for acting "against the Governor, the President, our constitutional freedoms, and simply common sense,quot;.

With the lawsuit at stake, Musk earlier this week decided to unilaterally reopen the company's Fremont factory and, in a kind of surreal twist, offered himself as a tribute if the cops decided to pass by and arrest someone for violating their stay in the directive status.

"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda county rules," Musk said Monday. "I'll be on the line with everyone else. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me. ”

Furthermore, Musk was so frustrated by the entire situation that he even threatened to move Tesla's operations to Nevada or Texas. From there, the situation took on an even more dramatic tone. Yesterday, President Trump tweeted: "California should allow Tesla and open the plant, NOW. It can be done quickly and safely!

Although a tense confrontation with the authorities seemed likely, the situation resolved itself without further escalation.

Earlier today, Alameda County said Tesla can maintain "minimal business operations,quot; and that the entire factory can reopen completely next week as long as certain safety guidelines are implemented. In a statement on the matter, Alameda County said the following:

%MINIFYHTMLacd8ffd63eb3de783e97055c8aaf80e916%

We reviewed the plan and had productive discussions today with Tesla representatives about their safety and prevention plans, including some additional safety recommendations. If Tesla's Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates and public health indicators To stay stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can start increasing its Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for a possible reopening as soon as next week. We will be working with Fremont PD to verify that Tesla adheres to physical distancing and that health and safety measures have been agreed for the safety of its workers as they prepare for full production. Next Monday, May 18, comes two weeks after the May 4 order to loosen the restrictions. As long as the data shows progress with our COVID-19 indicators during this two-week period, we would allow additional approved activities for local businesses, including Tesla, as previously planned.

Tesla's push to reopen his Fremont factory comes as many states begin to relax a series of security measures initially implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In particular, many health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned that a deadlier wave of the coronavirus can sweep the country if states reopen too quickly.

Image Source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock