Elle Fanning is unrecognizable dressed as Brad Pitt

Elle Fanning, It's you?
During Tuesday's episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Pernicious star revealed that she does an excellent Brad Pitt doppelgänger, telling the host Jimmy Fallon that she channeled the Oscar winner's famous "beard bead,quot; since 2009 for a hilarious challenge.
Holding a photograph of her side by side with Pitt swinging a gray beanie, aviator shades, and a stunning beaded beard, Fanning shared that she and she The great The co-stars loved to recreate iconic celebrity moments during their downtime on set.
"That's me," he started. "That's Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase when he used beard bead and basically we would do this on set, it was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of The crown did it too AND our makeup designer did The crownSo she was like, we were competing with them and we totally won. We did our best, the cast. Like, we had this group conversation, dressed up as celebrities, people from, you know, different characters in the movie. "
Pitt was not the only celebrity Fanning managed to recreate. He also showed Fallon a photo of his cosplay from Daniel Day-Lewis& # 39; Bill the butcher of New York Bands. To achieve the look, the We bought a zoo Star wore a long brown wig and fastened strands around her face to create the character's elegant mustache. He also made a makeshift top hat and wore a tie and a red blazer.
"You had to get things from the makeup trailer in about five minutes and put them together," he continued. "So we got creative."
Before revealing his doppelgänger masterpieces, Fanning gave Fallon the news of his "quarantine birthday," which took place in April.
"We were at home, we ordered food, we listened Taylor Swift& # 39; ‘22 & # 39; how do you do it, "explained the 22-year-old new convert." I also got a good cake. My mom made this cake made like Strawberry Shortcake and it has a surgical mask on it, so it also stays safe. "
After converting the big 2-1 last year, Fanning admitted it was a little too difficult for the historic birthday. "I threw up. A lot," he confessed during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live in March. "Well, you know, the story is a little confusing, but I'm told that the Uber driver was really nice." And he had a lot of things like, throwing up bags in his car, so obviously he understands it a lot. "
She continued, "We kept telling him I ate bad fish: it was, like, bad fish. Sorry, sorry. It was, like, bad fish." It was like, he totally knows. I have shine. Like, I'm probably wearing, like, a 21st birthday hat, you know? "
