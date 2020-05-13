Elle Fanning is unrecognizable dressed as Brad Pitt

Elle Fanning, It's you?

During Tuesday's episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Pernicious star revealed that she does an excellent Brad Pitt doppelgänger, telling the host Jimmy Fallon that she channeled the Oscar winner's famous "beard bead,quot; since 2009 for a hilarious challenge.

Holding a photograph of her side by side with Pitt swinging a gray beanie, aviator shades, and a stunning beaded beard, Fanning shared that she and she The great The co-stars loved to recreate iconic celebrity moments during their downtime on set.

"That's me," he started. "That's Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase when he used beard bead and basically we would do this on set, it was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of The crown did it too AND our makeup designer did The crownSo she was like, we were competing with them and we totally won. We did our best, the cast. Like, we had this group conversation, dressed up as celebrities, people from, you know, different characters in the movie. "