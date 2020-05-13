Dylan Dreyer tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Dylan Dreyer from Today revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19. According to Dreyer, her husband fought a brutal war with COVID-19 just before she returned from maternity leave last week.

Page Six reported that the 38-year-old television presenter had to have a blood test and a nasal swab that showed she had antibodies to the virus. However, curiously, she never tested positive for the actual illness.

Obviously feeling a little unsure about what this means, Dreyer asked NBC medical associate Kavita Patel what having the antibodies meant to her. She asked him, "Am I invincible now?" Patel told him that science kept evolving and changing, and while it would be nice to say that it is invincible, doctors just don't know enough.

According to page six, there are two types of tests on the market right now: one that checks to see if the patient has the virus through a nasal swab, and then a blood test that checks for antibodies, showing that the patient was exposed to the virus.

Patel told Dreyer that the tests are also not 100% accurate. There has been "wide variation in performance,quot; of the tests, the doctor explained to the NBC host. In addition to what the Center for Disease Control has repeatedly stated, Patel urged the public to wear non-medical masks and wash their hands regularly.

Patel went on to say that there is a possibility of short-term immunity after being exposed to the virus, but the medical community is not entirely sure if it is safe. It is something they are currently working on.

As previously reported, Brian Fichera, a cameraman, went to his social media on April 15 to reveal to fans his diagnosis of COVID-19. He claimed that the headaches were brutal and that no amount of Tylenol helped either.

He said he "cried a lot,quot; too, and the virus acted almost like Freddy Krueger because he knows how to attack one's weakness.



