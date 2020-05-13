DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her first child

Baby on Board!

Dancing with the stars Pro Lindsay Arnold she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Sam Cusick.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old announced the incredible baby news via Instagram. "Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad already love you," Arnold wrote on social media, along with an image of the two holding an image of their baby's sonogram from an ultrasound.

According to the couple, the expectant mother will welcome her little bundle of joy in November this year.

On Tuesday night, before the big event, Arnold hinted that he would be sharing something special with his followers on Instagram.

"Exciting news is coming tomorrow," she wrote on her Instagram story, before sharing a video of her husband. "This guy can barely contain his emotion hahahahaha Sam sleep."

After their announcement, the couple was filled with love and congratulatory messages.

Former DWTS champion Valentin Chmerkovskiy He commented: "… and finally the world knows it. I love you and Sam so much, so excited and proud of you two. You will be an exceptional mother and both will be incredible parents. Health and love for you."