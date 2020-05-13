DU pioneers entrust Aidan Thompson of Fort Collins on the radar of NHL teams before the draft – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc82282343661668f0d5e59667247a36615%

If the NHL project takes place next month, the Fort Collins and University of Denver native are confident that Aidan Thompson is in a position to hear his name.

Thompson, a former youth star with the Rocky Mountain Roughriders and the Colorado Thunderbirds, is ranked 124th among skaters in North America. He said he was interviewed with "most,quot; of the NHL teams by phone.

"I'm excited about the draft. Hopefully, it's going well. But you never know what could happen," he said Wednesday.

Last week, the NHL outlined what a virtual July 5 draft could be, with the order based on the percentage of points for teams that are not in a position to be included in the draw from the previous draw.

Thompson, 18, is approaching the three-year anniversary of committing to DU while playing for the 16-year-old Triple A Thunderbirds. He did so at age 15 in July 2017, about three months after the Pioneers won the NCAA championship in Chicago.

Jim Montgomery was Denver's coach at the time, and assistant David Carle was Thompson's primary recruiter. Carle is now the Pioneers' head coach, but he cannot speak publicly about unsigned recruits. Thompson will likely join DU as a freshman in the fall of 2021.

Thompson, who will play junior-A next season for the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League, said he never wavered in his decision to commit to DU at such a young age while playing for the Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts. For the past two seasons, he led the Bears in scoring with 52 points (20 goals) in 29 games. He also played 31 games on an 18U triple A team consisting primarily of players from New England High Schools.

"I am very excited, I couldn't be more excited and proud to play for DU," said Thompson. "It is a great program and I am very lucky to have the opportunity. There is no other school that I would like to go to for university. Commit so early, I guess, close other doors, but … the coaching staff (DU), the players and how I fit in there is the best possible opportunity for me. "

Thompson's father played prep hockey in Minnesota before moving to Fort Collins before Aidan was born. Aidan played mites (8-under), squirt (10-under) and peewee (12-under) for the Jr. Eagles at the NoCo Ice Center in Fort Collins before joining the Triple A Roughriders, who play in the North Suburbs of Denver.

After one season, he switched to the Thunderbirds, which play mainly in the southern suburbs of Denver.

“A lot of the kids in my show went to the Thunderbirds. It was probably a better triple A competition – triple A trip – around, ”Thompson said. "(The trip from Fort Collins), in the end, was probably the reason why I decided to leave and go to high school."