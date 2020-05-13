DTE to raise power rates starting Friday – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan's largest energy services company may raise customer bills starting Friday after regulators approved a rate increase that is about half of what was sought.

The $ 188 million increase for DTE Electric, which has 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan, is $ 3.93 per month, 4.7% more, for a typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours of electricity. The state Public Service Commission, in a decision late last week, said the impact will soften temporarily in June and July when the utility transfers $ 30 million to $ 40 million in relief because it spends less. in fuel.

%MINIFYHTMLfff82c09af3ecf427c3f473e82b0892517%

"The commission does not take lightly its decision to authorize DTE to increase its rates, but we are required by law to issue a decision now," President Sally Talberg said in a statement. "There are urgent needs to update the old infrastructure to ensure safe and reliable electric service."

Detroit-based DTE had proposed a rate increase of $ 351 million.

Regulators rejected more than $ 160 million in expenses at coal-fired plants, citing insufficient support, possible changes to environmental regulations, or uncertain project times. Environmentalists applauded the agency, but said DTE should not be allowed to increase bills for residential and small business clients while maintaining industry rates.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related