Drivers requiring Uber take selfies to verify mask compliance – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – The experience of taking an Uber is about to change.

Starting Monday, Uber drivers will be required to take selfies on the app to verify they're wearing a mask or face cover before they can pick up passengers, the San Francisco-based transportation giant announced Wednesday.

That's just part of an interactive checklist that drivers will need to complete every time they go online to accept trips. Other requirements include confirming that you have no symptoms, disinfecting your vehicle regularly, and washing your hands.

Passengers will also need to confirm that they are wearing a mask or face cover before calling a car, but there is no selfie component. Instead, the company relies on drivers and passengers to hold each other accountable.

"Things will look a little different for both drivers and drivers," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press call on Wednesday, referring to Uber's new process as "its second first ride."

As parts of the United States begin to reopen for business, Uber, like rival Lyft and other travel companies, is taking further action as it anticipates an increase in travel requests. Several airlines, whose core business has also been severely affected by the pandemic, have also said that passengers should wear masks. However, the application is difficult after boarding the plane.

"We have carried out various checks and balances because this is something that really is a shared responsibility," Uber chief of security products Sachin Kansal said in an interview with CNN Business this week. “If the driver approaches and the driver sees that the driver is not wearing a mask, he can cancel the trip. They don't have to get in the car. "

The company said there will be no penalties for such cancellations.

After a ride, if a driver or rider gives a low rating, for example, they will be asked for comments, which include a new tag: "no mask or no mask." Kansal said the company will follow up with drivers and brokers when this label is selected.

"If we see repeated violations by the same person, be it a driver or a driver, we can take additional steps, including removing them from the platform," Kansal said. He declined to elaborate on how many violations could contribute to an elimination.

CNN Business was the first to report last week that Uber executives had recently approved the new facial coverage policy and that it was expected to be introduced soon in the US. USA And other countries. Uber said its policy will be effective in the United States, Canada, India, as well as most of Europe and Latin America.

Days after the CNN business report, Lyft announced that it would soon require drivers and passengers to certify for themselves that they are taking certain precautions, including wearing a mask or face cover, before they can accept or request passengers. It is not yet clear when the new policy will be implemented.

"We wanted to get something out as quickly as possible," said Kansal, when asked why Uber isn't introducing a similar technology-based app on the pilot's side.

Uber has a mechanism for drivers, Kansal said, due to real-time ID verification, a feature in the app that has been available for years and causes drivers to take selfies to compare biometric information to verify their identity. He said that underlying infrastructure facilitated the implementation of the new policy, noting that the selfie mask does not replace identity verification. In some cases, drivers will be asked to take a selfie without a mask, followed by a selfie with a mask.

Uber, which is no longer running its "Uber Pool,quot; ridesharing service globally, is also adding other precautions. At UberX, Uber's standard service, it is reducing the number of people allowed in a vehicle, from four passengers to three now. When passengers confirm that they are wearing a mask, they will also see recommendations to avoid sitting in the front seat and opening windows for ventilation, which is a guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is a guide for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Lyft plans to implement similar precautions.)

In a blog post on Wednesday, Khosrowshahi said the new Covid-19 changes will take effect until the end of June, and will then be revised based on local conditions.

The company also said it has allocated $ 50 million to buy supplies such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and aerosol sprays, and driver wipes.

