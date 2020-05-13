Dr. Jonathan Fielding Joins SAG-AFTRA's COVID-19 Response Team to Develop Protocols for Safe Return to Work – Up News Info

Renowned public health official Dr. Jonathan Fielding joined the SAG-AFTRA President's Blue Ribbon Safety Commission to advise the union on the development and implementation of new safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when production resumes.

Fielding served as the Director of Public Health and Health Officer for Los Angeles County for 16 years and is now a distinguished professor of health policy and management and pediatrics at the UCLA Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

"Their main objective," SAG-AFTRA said, "will be to work with union leaders to create a set of protocols that establish minimum safety standards and maximize mitigation of risks associated with traditional modes of production."

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said: “We are working tirelessly to establish a structure that allows our members to return safely to work. Dr. Fielding's experience is critical to solving the unique challenges our industry presents. "

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White added: “Our goal is to create a comprehensive and practical framework for safely returning to work. Our members, like everyone else in the industry, want to make a living again by doing what they love: providing the stories and news that entertain and inform audiences around the world. We are very pleased that Dr. Fielding is joining us as a leading partner and guide in this process. ”

Fielding, a nationally recognized expert in public health preparedness and communication, said: “COVID 19 continues to be a more serious health threat to all those who want and need to return to work. Therefore, developing guidelines to safeguard people's health while working is a critical element in reopening this important industry. "

The union added in its statement: "Dr. Fielding's work with the union will begin immediately, beginning with a comprehensive assessment of the data available from major public health organizations such as the CDC, the World Health Organization and agencies municipal public health and labor relations and industrial sanitation and safety representatives from industry-related studies, networks and organizations around the world.This data-driven assessment will inform the union's recommendations, which in turn will be brought to our Labor allies, sister unions and global employers in the entertainment and media industry for discussion, input and alignment on minimum uniform safety standards.The resulting protocol will analyze all stages of the production process, from the socially distanced foundry up to pre-prod tests uction, regular temperature monitoring, zonal production and stringent sanitation measures, and guidance on personal considerations to limit exposure outside of production. "