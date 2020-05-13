Dr. Barbara Ferrer, County Director of Public Health, apologizes for controversial comments, "Confusion" – Up News Info

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, began her daily COVID press conference on Wednesday apologizing, for the second time, for the comments she made on Tuesday that caused public outrage.

"I also want to apologize for the confusion I created yesterday when I indicated that we needed to continue with the orders of the health officers for the next few months. I had no intention of sending messages that we were not changing our order to reflect our recovery journey. "

"Today we will issue a new home security order," said Ferrer.

He then announced two additional categories of businesses that can reopen, which Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti mentioned yesterday during damage control. All retailers can now provide curbside pickup. Retail chain

Related story Moody & # 39; s Flags Sinclair led sports networks, downgrading credit to negative

Ferrer's controversial comments came yesterday at a meeting of the county Board of Supervisors.

"I think the recovery will take months, depending on the tools we have at hand today," said Ferrer.

Stressing that "in all certainty", the stay-at-home order that will expire later this week will be extended until August, Ferrer added that "our hope is that by using the data, we can slowly lift the restrictions in the next three months "

Chaos ensued. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appeared on CNN not once, but twice yesterday to recant Ferrer's comments. Ferrer herself issued a statement doing the same.

"This will be a slow journey … Wherever we go, we will take protections. This is because COVID-19, as a virus, remains highly contagious."

Dr. Ferrer said that to really reopen, Los Angeles County needs three things: "physical distance … infection control … containment." He said stricter restrictions would apply "until we have all three possibilities or even one or two of them."

"As much as possible, when you can, you should stay home," said Ferrer.