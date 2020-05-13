Doordarshan Confirms Broadcast of Shah Rukh Khan Doosra Keval TV Show Amid Shutdown

The nation has been fighting the war against COVID-19 for a while now, and it seems like it will take some time before we can continue our regular routines Until then, however, staying home is a must. Indian broadcasters are trying to make the most of public time at home broadcasting some ancient classics like Mahabharat, Ramayan, Dekh Bhai Dekh and others. Shah Rukh Circus' much-loved show was also Telecast once again. And now, there is more good news for all SRKs fans like the last show to be added to this list is your other TV show, Doosra Keval, to air soon.

In announcing this good news, Doordarshan National took its social handle the media and shared a short clip from the show. The legend said: "Coming soon, Doorsa Keval starring Shah Rukh Khan." The show will be aired on Retro DD but the broadcast date has not yet been revealed.

Check out DD Nationals' tweet here:

The show first aired in 1989 and was a series made up of 13 episodes Shah Rukh played a village boy named Lekh Tandon, who is killed by his close friend for not doing illegal work for him. We I can't wait to see SRK once again on the small screen in Doosra Keval.

