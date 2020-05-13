Donald Trump Jr. calls reporter Weijia Jiang A Race Baiter

Donald Trump Jr: eldest son of President Trump, executive vice president of the Trump organization, outdoor brotherand author of very bad book Shot–has a new title to brag about: racism expert.

%MINIFYHTMLffd2993ed70c341e6706e6c87cb9be8115%

Triumph showed up in Lou Dobbs tonight on Tuesday to discuss so-called "attacks" by the left-wing media against President Trump.

"The media as we know them are dead," Don Jr. stated, but not before a two-minute complaint about how CBS reporter Weijia Jiang is a harasser.

Jiang has been the target of President Trump's anger for months for having committed the capital sin of doing his job and asking questions that Trump does not want to answer; specifically questioning the covid-19 management response. Trump on Monday accused Jiang's asking an "unpleasant question" after she asked why she claimed that the United States "is doing much better than any other country when it comes to evidence" despite the high number of deaths in the United States, which is currently of more than 83,000. Trump said that people are losing their lives worldwide and that Jiang should direct his question to China.

"Maybe that is a question you should ask China," Trump told Jiang. "Don't ask me. Ask China that question, okay? When you ask that question, you can get a very unusual answer."

Still looking for hand sanitizer? Get free shipping on this Five -…

Jiang, who is Chinese-American, said, "Sir, why are you telling me that specifically?"

"I'm not specifically telling anyone," Trump replied. "I tell anyone who asks an unpleasant question like that."

The presser was brought to an abrupt end.

For anyone with an elementary understanding that racism is not simply limited to insults or acts of violence, Jiang's concern that she was attacked for being Asian-American was reasonable. This is especially reasonable given Trump's long history of racism. But for Donald Trump Jr, Jiang was being unreasonable. Who, after all, has a greater understanding of the many forms of racism, its subtleties, its grim penetration, than Don Jr., a white man?

%MINIFYHTMLffd2993ed70c341e6706e6c87cb9be8116%

"They get an answer to a question and he tells them to ask China where all came from where literally started where they lied about it, and then apparently the journalist is Asian, so he says, "Oh, why are you asking me?" Don Jr. said. "The racial harassment of these media to try to literally convert anything in a racial problem it is absolutely unpleasant, and they should be ashamed themselves."

Don Jr. he continued: "You know, what he does, Lou, is that the reality is, in this world, racism is still a real problem it's just not the answer to every trouble. It is the easy button of the political left. And the problem is that that minimizes those who are really affected, which is certainly not someone in the White House press group … it is not that person."

He took this point further, saying that it is "a shame" that people roll their eyes when they hear about racism.

"That is a real disservice to those who are really affected by it, and I guarantee you that the reporter is not"Don Jr. said

The insinuation that a member of the press does not experience racism is, of course, absurd (almost as absurd as Don Jr. acting as if he really cares about marginalized people.) Suggests that Don Jr. It narrowly defines racism as an open affliction to which those with prestigious jobs are immune. It is almost as robust as its definition of anti-semitism, which can be summarized as "people being half to Stephen Miller. "

But considering the fact that Don Jr. he doesn't think his father can be racist because dad left him meet Michael Jackson As a child, it is obvious that Don Jr. simply does not have the scope to seriously question racism … or much more.