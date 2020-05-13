Documentaries "The Go-Go" and "Belushi", the series "Love Fraud" get release dates on Showtime – Up News Info

Showtime has set release dates for documentaries The Go-Go's and Belushi and the four-part docuseries Love fraud.

The Go-Go's, director Allison Ellwood's feature length documentary, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, will premiere on Saturday, August 1 at 9 p.m. ET / PT. The documentary chronicles the first all-female band to play their own instruments, write their own songs, and rise to # 1 on the album charts. With heartfelt testimonials, the Ellwood film traces the meteoric rise to fame of a band born out of the Los Angeles punk scene who not only captured but created a spirit of the time.

Judy Belushi Pisano / Courtesy of Showtime



R.J. Cutler's Belushi will premiere on Sunday, September 27 at 9 pm ET / PT. Using never-before-heard audio tapes recorded shortly after John Belushi's death, Cutler's documentary feature examines the talent's too-short life once in a generation.

The four-part series by directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady Love fraud will premiere on Sunday, August 30 at 9 pm ET / PT. The series follows a scammer on the run and dynamic women determined to put him behind bars, and takes viewers on a strange and fascinating journey through the twisted mind of a criminal and the chaos it leaves behind.