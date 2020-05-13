Disney reschedules ‘The New Mutants’ and ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ – Up News Info

The long overdue former Fox / Marvel The new mutants He won't be going to Disney + or Hulu, and he's on his way to a theatrical release, now slated for August 28 this year. New mutants It stands out as the only comprehensive entry for the weekend before Labor Day.

%MINIFYHTMLfd96fac72beeb2e1656a844bc452a22315%

The photo's release date history includes April 13, 2018; February 22, 2019; August 2, 2019; and earlier on April 3 of this year. How old are you New mutants? Old Fox first released a trailer for the Josh Boone-directed film at CinemaCon 2017. Although there were rumors that New mutants Heading for the pre-Hulu Fox merger, Disney has remained committed to the theatrical release of the photo.

New mutants starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Alice Braga. Logline says the following: Five young mutants, who only discover their abilities while being held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

%MINIFYHTMLfd96fac72beeb2e1656a844bc452a22316%

Also today, Disney moved the 20th Century Studios animated film. Ron was wrong from February 26, 2021 to April 23, 2021. The place reserved for an untitled title of the 20th century on April 23, 2021 was therefore removed from the calendar. Ron will face the role of Michael Keaton-Samuel L. Jackson-Maggie Q of Lionsgate The active on your new date

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Jean-Philippe Vine, Ron was wrong Set in a world where walking, talking, and digitally connected bots have become children's best friends, she follows an 11-year-old boy who discovers that his robot friend isn't working at all.