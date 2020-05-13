Devils' Connor Carrick focused on personal growth during NHL hiatus

Like many hockey players during the season break, skating has been a better way to simulate skating on ice rinks that are not available for use. New Jersey Devils defender Connor Carrick is among the roller skating fraternity, and is engaged in activity under his downtown Chicago condo.

One day a woman walking her dog asked him why he was skating and he explained that he was a professional hockey player. Now, he has two young neighbors who help him stay in hockey shape.

"He had a young son who played and says, 'Do you mind if he comes out and it happens to you at some point?'" Carrick recounted in a Zoom call with reporters on Monday. "I don't see any harm in that, so the boy went 20 yards away or whatever, passed the puck and his friend who was two doors down, so that's it."

Carrick, a veteran of more than 300 professional games in the NHL and AHL, said playing with those two boys has given him a new perspective on the game during these uncertain times.

"It puts me back in touch with the 12-year-old boy who had this great dream in the NHL and has brought him some beauty that, otherwise, halfway through the season, you're pissed off, the power game has been taken away from you. last night, "Carrick said. "You're more stuck in the moment, which is great about that way of focusing on what makes our sport, our craft so competitive and great, and the product is so good on ice."

"But for me, it has been really gratifying to have this distance vision of the game and really lose it for an extended period of time. It has rekindled some of that fire because I have had a career of a difficult couple of years-wise."

The 26-year-old is still trying to solidify himself as an NHL regular. Carrick's career in games played was 67 in 2016-17 with the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, in the past three seasons, the Orland Park, Illinois native has played in just 63 battles against numerous injuries.

He found some consistency before the season stopped, having played in 18 of the Devils' last 19 games and scored his only goal of the season on March 6 against St. Louis. The team also found a similar level of stability. In December, the Devils replaced head coach John Hynes with interim Alain Nasreddine; New Jersey was 9-13-4 when Nasreddine took over and a record of 19-16-8 later.

"When he came in, we were really struggling. As a team with a negative drive … I think it's one thing to be wrong as a team, and another thing to be wrong on top of that," Carrick recalled. "We are faced with some expectations that came up during the offseason, so I think what Nas is really about is trying to build a process that leads us to clearly identify what could give us success every night and then create digestible spots within our game in which we can build trust.

"I thought he was doing a good job and our daily goal was to perform to the best of our ability. There was great recognition that the way we were playing with John Hynes at the time was below the ability of the group and what we expected of us We maintained a culture even through those minimums that we demanded of each other better, we knew that it would come, the change of coaching or not.

"I was excited to see the last bit there. Finally, I was personally playing my best hockey before the season break as well. I was excited to see where we can go, frankly."

Whether Nasreddine will be the permanent head coach is still unknown as interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald has interviewed former Las Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and Dallas Stars assistant coach John Stevens. Even with the bank manager's uncertainty, Carrick is focusing on himself and how he can improve as a player.

"You know it had been a part of some coach changes in my career and GM changes and things like that, I've changed scenery a couple of times," he said. "To be honest, much of my professional progress and process has focused on focusing my attention inward and learning, no matter who the coach is, no matter what track we are playing on, if my ice time is good, team Ice is bad, if I hurt myself, to be more consistent personally and emotionally. "