Detroit teacher charged with death of student in Mumford High School pool – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A swimming teacher was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Detroit teenager who was at the bottom of a school pool, authorities said Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML619d46e267aaf1f016d724e92bf5020015%

Kareem Sigler was away from the pool and in another room when De’Sean Blanding, 15, was distressed during a class, the prosecutor's office said.

Sigler, 47, and others pulled Blanding out of the Mumford High School pool, but the teen did not survive. The incident occurred on February 24.

%MINIFYHTML619d46e267aaf1f016d724e92bf5020016%

Sigler is charged with gross negligence. He left a message seeking comment for his lawyer.

"Mr. Blanding's death could have been prevented," prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "While pools are certainly desirable, they can also be death traps without proper, necessary and necessary supervision and preparation."

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related