Denver to suspend employees to close $ 226 million budget deficit

Denver employees must take eight days of unpaid leave before the end of the year to help the city close the growing budget gap caused by the current coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Michael Hancock told the workforce in a letter Wednesday. .

"COVID-19 has dramatically changed our daily lives and has taken a terrible toll on our national, state and local economies," Hancock wrote. "We are now projecting a $ 226 million gap in our General Fund revenue."

That estimate is up to $ 40 million from similar projections a month ago.

Hancock will announce more details about the permits at a press conference on Thursday, but noted in the letter that five of the eight mandatory permit days are already scheduled for July 6, September 4, October 19, 27. November and December 24. The remaining three days of leave are flexible and can be scheduled throughout the year.

Those eight days of leave are estimated to save a much-needed $ 16 million, Hancock said.

"The economic impact our local businesses face is also having a dramatic impact on our city's budget," Hancock wrote.

City employees last faced permits during the Great Recession.

"That was an incredibly difficult decision to make at the time, and it is no less difficult to make now," Hancock wrote. "Working together, we overcame that crisis and built a local economy that was among the strongest in the nation, and I am confident that we will also overcome this challenge."