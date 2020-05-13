Denise Richards clears the air amid 'RHOBH' departure rumors

Bravo

Denise Richards you are putting the records in order. "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"The star has long been rumored to be leaving Bravo's reality show after an alleged fight with his co-stars. However, Denise insisted that the rumors were far from true.

"Actually, we were pretty involved in December and they asked me to attend two events that we had," he said in an interview with Extra. "I didn't get to those. That was the extent to which I stopped filming. I didn't quit the show. The only people who said I quit were some of the people on the show, and they never asked me if that was true or not. not."

Denise was rumored to be leaving the reality TV show after she was absent during the delivery trip to New York City in January. His no-show came after "Wild things"Star was confronted by other housewives during a previous trip to Rome about her alleged affair with the former cast member Brandi Glanville.

Meanwhile, a source previously detailed the alleged confrontation. "They confronted her in Rome because she was also talking to the girls with Brandi," the source said, adding that Denise denied having had an affair and speaking ill of her housemates.

Star companion of "RHOBH" Kyle richards He also addressed Denise's absence on various shoots. "[Denise] stopped, you know, basically showing up. She didn't want to face anything or deal with anything, so she would bring her husband or disappear," Kyle said.

"That was something that I really had trouble with because I've been on the show for 10 years. A lot of things have come up that were really painful during these 10 years. When you think about the things that people attended on this show, you never I knew it was an option not to appear! "she continued saying.