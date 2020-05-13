Democrats try to ban internet shutdowns until pandemic ends

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



A proposed US law would make it illegal for telecommunications providers to cancel Internet or phone service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill was introduced in the Senate today by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) And Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

"Now, as millions of Americans crouch down, work from home and engage in remote learning, it would be the worst time for Americans to lose critical utility as the Internet service," Merkley said in an announcement.

Separately, the Democratic leadership of the House of Representatives today unveiled a $ 3 billion aid package that includes at least $ 4 billion for an "emergency broadband connectivity fund." That money, if approved, would go to ISPs that offer discounts to low-income households and people who lose their jobs. Subsidies would be up to $ 50 per month for most low-income households and up to $ 75 for households in tribal areas. Another $ 1.5 billion would go to Wi-Fi access points and other telecommunications equipment for schools and libraries.

The aid package also includes a provision that "prohibits broadband and telephone service providers from suspending service to consumers who cannot pay during the emergency," according to House Democrats.

Bill goes beyond the FCC's voluntary promise

The Merkley Senate bill would impose real requirements with penalties for ISPs that disconnect customers during the pandemic, while the Federal Communications Commission simply asked ISPs to sign a voluntary pledge not to end service to residential customers. or small businesses unable to pay bills for the pandemic The FCC's authority to protect consumers from ISPs was destroyed in 2017 when President Ajit Pai deregulated the broadband industry as part of his repeal of neutrality from the net.

The FCC pledge was signed by more than 700 companies, but left ISPs room to maneuver to disconnect customers who do not notify the provider that their inability to pay was caused by the pandemic. NBCNews reported last month that some unemployed people were losing service despite the FCC's promise; Verizon clarified at the time that "customers should proactively contact us for help."

Merkley, Sanders and Wyden want to prevent shutdowns from happening and force ISPs to reconnect clients who went offline after the pandemic started. The bill would be retroactive to March 13, 2020. Any provider that ended voice or internet service on or after that date "will immediately resume service on the date of enactment of this Act," says the bill. Of law.

The law would be in force for at least six more months

The provisions of the bill will remain in effect until "180 days after the date the COVID-19 emergency ends (declared by President Trump)." During this time, telecommunications would not be allowed to disconnect voice or Internet service, except "at the request of the customer; to protect the provider's network from abuse,quot; or to comply with legal requirements.

At this latter point, ISPs may disconnect the service "in cooperation with a law enforcement agency to protect life and safety in demanding circumstances,quot;, to comply with a "valid court order,quot; or "in accordance with,quot; the Copyright Digital Millennium Safe Harbor provision of the law.

Telecommunications that terminate service in other circumstances, such as when a customer is unable to pay the bill, would have to pay fines of up to $ 100 for each day of the violation. The Federal Communications Commission would be required to use the proceeds from such fines "to provide assistance to low-income people who do not have access to affordable broadband services due to the COVID-19 emergency," says the bill.

The bill would also allow individual customers or state attorneys general to sue providers who disconnect service during the pandemic. However, the bill does not appear to address what would happen after the pandemic, when ISPs could disconnect customers who do not pay past due amounts.

Merkley's announcement launched the telecommunications non-closure bill as "a supplement,quot; to legislation introduced by Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) And Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) That would impose a "moratorium on the water, electricity, and gas disconnects. Together in a COVID-19 package, the legislation would ensure that Americans have access to public services that are even more essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. "

Also today, Democratic senators, including Ed Markey (D-Mass.) And minority leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) unveiled a $ 4 billion plan to expand Internet access at home for students from K-12.