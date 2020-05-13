Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani launch podcast series "The Dissidents" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Will and grace Star Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani, co-founder of non-partisan organization I Am A Voter, are launching a podcast to highlight people who have challenged the status quo.

%MINIFYHTML7ea2035f7e448caf70c4b90ab82a04e015%

The couple is throwing Dissidents May 21 and the first season of the show will feature 20 episodes.

Messing and Dayani spoke to Up News Info about the move, how they chose the people who inspired them, and why they wanted to get into podcasting.

The first season will include guests like Glennon Doyle, founder of Together Rising, Adam Schiff, Jane Fonda, and Patrisse Cullors.

It is produced by Dear Media, Messing, Dayani, and Erica First.

Messing told Up News Info: "We are both nerds, we are very interested in activism and organization and we realized all these people who inspire us, we wanted to share with other people." we wanted to meet our heroes. "

Related story & # 39; Caroline, or Change & # 39; Broadway & # 39; Birthday Candles & # 39; by Debra Messing-Starrer postponed until fall

Dayani, who previously worked with fashion guru Rachel Zoe and appeared in her series Bravo, added: “We have both worked as advocates for social justice. There are so many people who want to get out of the way and give back, but they feel that activism is something that other people do, they are not qualified or they do not have enough followers. But the most we learned was that most of these people had some previous experience. "

The show is named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's iconic slogan "I Dissent".

%MINIFYHTML7ea2035f7e448caf70c4b90ab82a04e016%

"We laugh and cry, we are vulnerable and we have no idea how each interview will unfold," Messing said. "It is dissipating a lot the idea that these people are on pedestals. Most of these people had no intention of gaining notoriety, it came out of a need to do something. That something for them has turned out to be incredible, meaningful and life changing work. life. Everyone can do something. "

"What all these people have done is fight the establishment, defend some version of injustice or challenge the status quo, they have seen a better way to do something and decided to create it or advocate for it," Dayani added.

Guests come from a wide variety of areas and industries. "We wanted to show that there were dissidents everywhere, not only in the path of political or social justice, it is in the fashion and sports lane," Messing said.

The actor, whose NBC comedy Will and grace Recently finished, for the second time, he highlighted that the podcasting medium gives them the opportunity to go into details that social networks cannot. "It is very difficult to dive deep into social media, we are really curious women, we have a million questions and it seems that there is finally a way that we can sit at the table and ask these questions and take the time and not put everything in one neat little quote. "

Messing was ready to star in Noah Haidle's play Birthday candles before the closure of COVID-19 Broadway. He still hopes that the play, directed by Vivienne Benesch and co-stars Andre Braugher and Enrico Colantoni, will go ahead.

"We had been in the four-week rehearsal process for two weeks, it's devastating. Fortunately, the art director loves the play so much that he said we'll do it when we can. He said the fall and I don't know when it will be safe to return to Broadway, but the fact of that there is a commitment to do it, it is a magnificent play ".