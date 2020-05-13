Dean Blandino recalls how microwave filler eliminated NFL replay during the 2016 Thanksgiving game

Dean Blandino told a funny story Tuesday about how much goes on behind the scenes of an NFL game, and how something like a simple microwave could derail an entire operation.

%MINIFYHTML0a9cfb96097089641ef2c3a29eba4a5d15%

Blandino, who appears in an episode of the Mike Delivers podcast, recalled how, during the 2016 Thanksgiving game between the Lions and the Vikings, a microwave eliminated the NFL's replay review system.

According to Blandino, who was working with the NFL at the time as its vice president of refereeing, someone took a microwave out of a pantry to reheat some Thanksgiving food that the NFL had supplied from local Whole Foods:

MORE: Eli Manning sees coaching in his post-retirement future, but not in the NFL

%MINIFYHTML0a9cfb96097089641ef2c3a29eba4a5d16%

"We took the microwave and plugged it in, but they plugged it into the same outlet, the same circuit that the playback system was plugged into," Blandino said. "So when they turned on the (microwave) everything fell off. So we were down for about two minutes while they fixed it while the game continued."

Fortunately, the replay system was reinstated without incident, and Detroit defeated Minnesoa 16-13.

"Fortunately we didn't have any repeat reviews," said Blandino. "But somehow we shut down the system because we wanted to heat the filling for Thanksgiving in the microwave."