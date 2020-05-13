Dead to Me Season 2 Almost had a different twist

Yes, Dead to me made.
The second season of the Emmy-nominated Netflix playwriting ended with great suspense. Lives are in the balance. Warning, spoilers continue!
In the end, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) were involved in a car accident with Ben (James Marsden) Judy and Ben seemed fine, but Jen, well, she's seen better days.
"In this show, we are trying to outdo ourselves, but in a way that still feels ingrained in this world. It was released at the beginning of the season that the ending ends that way, and for me it had to happen somehow. the like test, is this really won? Are we setting this up in a way that can be as surprising as it is inevitable? "creator Liz Feldman told THR.
Feldman continued: "It was released from the beginning and we thought of different ways to end it, but we always kept going back to this end because it felt like a full circle karmic moment and at the same time we were able to bring the kind of surprise and delight that I want. leave people. "
However, Jen comes to. The show originally filmed a different version in which it seemed that Jen was not well.
"It was actually a script that we don't know if she survives or not. (Initially) we wanted to go to the more dramatic version of (the) scene. And when we filmed the version with Jen without coming, (in fact) it felt incredibly dramatic But it also felt pretty dark. And so, the day we filmed it, I quickly said, "You know what? Let's quickly see how his eyes open and he wakes up and says something. & # 39; So we add it. And I am very happy that I did it because it is much more satisfying. I am always interested in leaving people with an element of fun. Also, I'm not a big fan of Schmuck Bait. I like to give credit to my audience. I know you know we are not going to kill (Christina Applegate) at the end of the second season. It felt like it was a little insulting to the audience, "Feldman told TVLine.
Dead to me It has not yet been renewed for a third season. A cliffhanger ending doesn't necessarily mean a third is coming, but Feldman said she was confident.
"I released (Netflix) this ending and they seemed really delighted with it. They never said, 'Maybe you want to end it.' Somehow, we just put it up on the wall (in our endings) and we hope we get to that next season. Also, I didn't want to wrap it up and give them a reason to end up there, "Feldman told TVLine.
The possible third season would see Jen and Ben keeping their secrets from each other. What secrets. Well, Jen killed Ben's brother Steve, and Ben almost killed Jen and Judy …
"We couldn't resist the opportunity to level that playing field," Feldman said. "Circumstances had to change if you ever wanted to see those two people in the same room again, basically. And it was definitely compelling to remove another layer of Ben. He's a good guy but not perfect. Everyone makes bad decisions."
Both stations Dead to me They are now streaming on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTML9f574b156c853de08fb979ad1eace3ff17%