Daniel Radcliffe on who he would socially distance himself from & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39;

Daniel RadcliffeThe scenario of dream social distancing is magical.
When answering a round of fun-filled questions via text with theSkimm, the actor served something important Harry Potter nostalgia as he worked his way through the interview, beginning with which Harry Potter character with whom he would like to distance himself socially.
"Who do I want to be quarantined with: Hermione, Ron or Hagrid?" he started. "I'm going to say Hagrid. When things are bad, he is a good person." Moving forward, the former wizard tested his spell knowledge and weighed on the Harry Potter spell he had cast while practicing social distancing. After careful consideration, he replied, "I suppose if there was some kind of teleportation spell to, like, get you from here to somewhere that's outside but also very isolated."
Still on the subject of fan-favorite franchise, Radcliffe revealed how many times he has read the Harry Potter series of books, saying to the medium, "I probably think I would have read each book twice, which, I mean, is nothing compared to what people far less affiliated with the series have read than myself."
Gear shifting, the Miraculous workers star, which guest starred The unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, was also asked to assess whether he preferred to "quarantine,quot; Kimmy (played by Ellie Kemper) or Titus (played by Tituss Burgess)
"If it's out of Titus or Kimmy, I'd definitely say Kimmy," he said. "I would also release Lillian (Carol Kane) there just because I feel like you'd have a lot of fun with Lillian in quarantine. "
Kemper recently spoke about screen sharing with Radcliffe during his virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she admitted that kissing him "felt so bad."
"Oh my gosh, I kissed him multiple times, Ellen," he said to her Ellen Degeneres. "And I felt really bad for him. Because A, I'm three times older than him. But B, I was pregnant at the time we shot. And I … I felt so bad that he had to kiss this pregnant old woman. and again." The office Alum added: "And there was a time when he, like, brushed my belly," Kemper continued. "And I thought first, I felt bad, but also … he's a soldier."
Radcliffe & # 39; s Harry PotterThemed Q,amp;A is just one of the many ways the actor has treated magical fans in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he narrated the first chapter of the Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone audiobook in collaboration with J.K. Rowling. Each week a new chapter will be narrated by a different Potterhead celebrity, including Fantastic beasts star Eddie Redmayne and Harry potter and the cursed boy& # 39; s Noma Dumezweni.
You can listen to the boy who lived the audio reading through the recently launched Harry Potter at Home portal by Spotify and Rowling, where magic enthusiasts are invited to cast "a banishing spell out of boredom,quot; with articles, quizzes, puzzles, videos of crafts and more.
