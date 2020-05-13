Daniel Radcliffe on who he would socially distance himself from & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39;

Daniel RadcliffeThe scenario of dream social distancing is magical.

When answering a round of fun-filled questions via text with theSkimm, the actor served something important Harry Potter nostalgia as he worked his way through the interview, beginning with which Harry Potter character with whom he would like to distance himself socially.

"Who do I want to be quarantined with: Hermione, Ron or Hagrid?" he started. "I'm going to say Hagrid. When things are bad, he is a good person." Moving forward, the former wizard tested his spell knowledge and weighed on the Harry Potter spell he had cast while practicing social distancing. After careful consideration, he replied, "I suppose if there was some kind of teleportation spell to, like, get you from here to somewhere that's outside but also very isolated."

Still on the subject of fan-favorite franchise, Radcliffe revealed how many times he has read the Harry Potter series of books, saying to the medium, "I probably think I would have read each book twice, which, I mean, is nothing compared to what people far less affiliated with the series have read than myself."