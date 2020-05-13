Dallas Mayor requests expansion of federally supported coronavirus testing sites, doubling capacity – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– In a letter to the US Secretary of Health and Human Services. In the United States, Alex Azar, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson requested the extension of two federally supported Covid-19 test drive sites and the doubling of capacity.

From now on, the sites in an American Airlines Center parking lot and in the Ellis Davis Field House, which are supported by FEMA, will end after May 31.

Each site has the capacity to offer 1,000 daily tests.

Mayor Johnson has requested that the capacity be expanded to 2,000 tests per day per site.

“Our two community-based test sites have been key assets in the fight against this pandemic. Supporting the tests has helped our public health response, and will be a critical piece of our future economic recovery efforts. ”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also said Tuesday that he is working with the federal government to continue offering this program beyond May 31.

He said that new privately operated test sites are welcome, but they don't offer as much as each of the community sites.

"It's very troubling because when you look at these four Walmarts that I announced yesterday, or the two we got last week, and the one from Kroger, all of those together would not be more than a thousand tests a week."

Judge Jenkins said that despite the help of Parkland Hospital, the county and city of Dallas cannot continue the program without the help of the federal government.

"We don't have access to the test kits and reagents. If they gave us the test kits and reagents, we could run them in our laboratories in Parkland and UT Southwestern."

Mayor Johnson said he appreciates the help from the federal government.

In the city of Dallas alone, about 1,900 tests are conducted per day, but Assistant City Director Jon Fortune said Tuesday that with more people returning to work, up to 4,000 people per day should be screened in the city.

As part of his continued response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mayor Johnson appointed Dr. Kelvin Baggett, former Medical Director of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, as the new Tsar of Access to Health and Medical Care for the city.

"Their part is to discover strategies to improve testing and contact tracking and help analyze the data."

The mayor said Dr. Baggett will help identify the disparities in health care related to the virus so that the city can address the problem as quickly as possible.

"We want to understand how it is moving in our community, how it is affecting people of color, low-income people, front-line workers, anything that shows a disparity in the impact of the disease."

