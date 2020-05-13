Dallas ISD students protest virtual graduations in front of administration building – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD students voiced their frustrations Wednesday afternoon over the district's decision to move forward with virtual graduations for their Class of 2020.

Those students hopefully sought to change the minds of district officials to have graduation ceremonies in person, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The group could be seen wearing face masks and signs in hand in front of the district administration building, as students wonder why they are forced to have virtual graduations, while other North Texas districts can still celebrate in person.

Many districts hold in-person ceremonies at venues like Texas Motor Speedway and AT,amp;T Stadium with strict guidelines for social distancing. However, Dallas ISD will stick to virtual events for its 37 high schools.

"A tornado took the school. We won't let you take our graduation in person! "A sign in the protest read. It was in reference to the North Texas tornado outbreak in October 2019 that swept through the area, including Dallas schools.

Dallas ISD superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said Tuesday that he had reconsidered the plans, but made the final decision after consulting with health officials.

“I could literally sit in my living room in my pajamas and watch graduation. Than? Than? Does anyone else think it's crazy? Does anyone else think that is wrong? "said senior Alyssa Rodriguez.

Ultimately, virtual graduations are for the safety of students, families, and staff, according to the district.

The students continued their protest on Wednesday, but it is unclear whether that will change the views of district officials.