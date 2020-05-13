Dallas County Community College District offers free job skills programs – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Unemployment figures across the country and in North Texas are staggering, and economic experts say the trend will continue before the coronavirus pandemic ends.

With that in mind, educators in the Dallas County Community College District are offering free programs to help those seeking new jobs learn the skills they will need to be hired.

Mark Hays, DCCCD Vice Chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development said: “Our economy has changed forever. That is not necessarily bad. Good things will come out of this, we just have to get to the point where we understand what this new economy is all about. ”

He says the jobs that are helping people reorganize their skills to pay around $ 15 an hour in the job market.

"Programs like call center specialist, customer service representative and basic EMT certification, advanced manufacturing and electronics, production processing, web application specialist," he said.

He said DCCCD feels the responsibility to give back to the community by offering free training.

"That's what we're here for, that's what we do," he said. “Dallas County taxpayers have been generous to us. We have a burden to fulfill. If not us, who?

