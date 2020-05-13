Cynthia Bailey has the most elegant message for a person who shadowed Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey has been publicly praising Mike Hill lately, and now shared another new photo with the two of them. He also made sure to write an emotional message that you can check out below.

A follower really felt the need to post a comment through which they shadowed Mike.

& # 39; I've been locked up (literally lol) with my best friend @itsmikehill for three months now, and he still has the key to my cell phone, I mean heart lol.🔐☀️ #quarantinelife #CHill #prisonersoflove #lifesentence #dropsthesoaplol # prisonbodies & # 39; Cynthia captioned her post

The grim follower said, "Mike is going to lose his hair soon … better hurry up and get married before that starts … no shadow … I only see his hairline … something obvious … I love you Cynthia,quot; .

Cynthia responded with this elegant message: ‘@eyez_open_ray, yes, he is clinging to Chile, but I will still love him regardless ❤️’

Their staunch fans did not like what the person had to point out and defended Cynthia and Mike, criticizing the commentator.

A follower said, "And your answers are always so stylish!" They really are. I would have already blown up a board. Lbvs I don't know why we feel the need to say things to people online that we know we wouldn't say in person. Smh. "

The previous commenter said it wasn't a shadow … but he is marrying a globally beloved model … I'm sure a lot of people think about it … and say it behind his back … and she lives an honest life … so I appreciated laughing at that … because it wasn't that deep … a lot of thin or bald men … and Cynthia is very beautiful … we all know that … nothing gloomy. .. just a friendly shadow.

Another fan said: ‘so, yes, it was Shade. It just isn't necessary. There are too many things in the world right now for you to comment on your man's thinning hair. I guess my problem is that I don't understand why we have to shed light on people's challenges. Of all the things to say about this beautiful King and Queen … do you want to talk about her thin hair?

The other day, Cynthia made her fans happy when she revealed to her fans and IG fans the new deal she had just sealed. People are really proud of her and they made sure to congratulate her.



