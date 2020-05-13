CSU, UC Systems expect online classes to continue through the fall – Up News Info Los Angeles

– When the fall term begins, students from the Cal State and University of California systems will likely continue to take most of their classes online, officials said Tuesday.

A UC spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 that it does not expect any of its 10 campuses to fully reopen for in-person classes for the fall.

"Right now, none of our campuses are likely to fully reopen in the fall," UC spokesman Stett Holbrook said in an email to CBS2. "We will explore a mixed focus with some materials delivered in the classroom and in the lab, while other classes will continue online."

Meanwhile, CSU Chancellor Timothy White told the board of trustees during an online meeting Tuesday that most classes at its 23 campuses will remain online, but with a few exceptions.

There will be "limited exceptions to in-person activities that cannot be carried out virtually, are indispensable to the university's core mission, and can be carried out within rigorous standards of safety and well-being," White said.

Such exceptions, he said, could include clinical nursing classes, life science laboratory courses, and interactive architecture or engineering programs.

"This is a new and expensive reality for us," said White. "For those limited courses where in-person instruction is essential and can be justified, enrollment by section will be less."

Late last month, lawsuits were filed against the CSU and UC systems demanding that unused portions of campus fees be returned to students.

The USC has also been hit by several lawsuits after refusing to refund campus fees.

All of the universities in California have been teaching virtually since mid-March.

