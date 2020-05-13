Coyote Chases Roadrunner staged directly from Looney Tunes cartoon – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML93ddebbfe8c224c55eb51275c4244eb415%

– A classic Looney Tunes cartoon plot that unfolded in real life last weekend when a college professor shared the video of a coyote chasing a roadrunner.

Michael Thomas Bogan, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona School of Natural Resources and Environment, captured the on-camera drama on the Santa Cruz River in downtown Tuscon on May 9.

“There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner. I can not believe it. That's a straight cartoon, ”Bogan is heard saying in the video, referring to the classic cartoon dispute between Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.

%MINIFYHTML93ddebbfe8c224c55eb51275c4244eb416%

OMG coyote vs roadrunner is real and happening right now! # Tucson pic.twitter.com/a64qEbcCdv – Michael Thomas Bogan (@mtbogan) May 10, 2020

The video didn't end with a bang, someone who fell off a cliff or was hit by an anvil, but went viral, garnering over 244,000 views, 2,700 retweets, and 11,000 likes by Wednesday afternoon.

Bogan said he has seen many coyotes and roadrunners in the river. He says, true to the Looney Tunes formula, the real-life roadrunner escapes without a scratch.