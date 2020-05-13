"COVID-19 Vaccine,quot; More Likely Not "Possible, Fauci Tells Senate

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



Months after schools and businesses across the country closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and most of the United States began taking refuge in their homes, we are all left with a common question: what next? When can we send our children to school again? Can those who have lost jobs start looking for new ones? How will we know when it's safe to do … well, something?

We must be careful and patient to avoid new massive outbreaks as states and cities begin to connect online, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Disease, told Congress Infectious "My concern is that we will begin to see small spikes that could turn into outbreaks," Fauci told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions (HELP) at a hearing today.

Fauci was the star witness at the hearing, testifying alongside Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, and Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The hearing was unusual in that most of the participants, including the four witnesses, testified remotely during a video conference. Fauci, Hahn, and Redfield isolate themselves voluntarily after possible exposure to COVID-19 at the White House.

The most common questions in all areas of the senators focused on schools and the possibility of a vaccine.

"It would be very realistic,quot; with a principal or chancellor who needs to get his students back in the fall, Fauci said. "The idea of ​​having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate student re-entry in the fall would be a bridge too far." That said, Fauci emphasized, "We are not necessarily thinking about treating a student who becomes ill, but about how to make a student feel safe upon returning to school."

"We have to take it step by step, as we get closer to fall with the reopening of schools, exactly where we are with the outbreak," he added.

Fauci also repeatedly emphasized that we simply don't know what the long-term effects of COVID-19 are in children. "I think we should be careful not to be gentlemanly with children, thinking that they are completely immune to the ill effects," Fauci said. Children seem to recover more quickly and suffer fewer immediate effects, overall, than adults. But Fauci said: "I don't know everything about this disease, and that is why I am very reserved to make broad predictions."

Reopening will be lead to new infections, he added. "That will absolutely happen." But it is what local, state and federal leaders do in response that will determine whether a region or the nation is suffering from a severe or manageable rebound.

"When you are in the opening process, you really must have the ability to respond when you have the inevitable increases in cases," Fauci said. "If it does not respond adequately, we will have the harmful consequence of more infections and more deaths."

Define "adequate,quot;

An "adequate response,quot;, apart from a vaccine or any new treatment, primarily involves a dramatic increase in the availability and reliability of tests. The witnesses were unanimous on that front. "By September," Giroir promised, if everything comes together, "we project that our nation will be able to perform at least 40 to 50 million tests per month if necessary at the time."

To date, so far, about 9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in the United States. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Noted that 40 million tests in a month would average approximately 1.3 million tests per day; Currently, he noted, we are seeing around 300,000 to 400,000 tests performed per day.

Finally, of course, the safest way to keep people safe is to develop and distribute a vaccine. And there, at least, Fauci was optimistic.

A vaccine "is definitely not a remote possibility; I think it is more likely that we will not be able to,quot; develop it, Fauci told the Senate: