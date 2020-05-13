Coroner identifies woman killed in Grizzly Peak accident in Oakland Hills – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A 28-year-old woman killed in an accident on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Oakland Hills on Sunday night has been identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Office as Marlene Martinez.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a report of a car accident in the 4300 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard, one mile north of State Highway 24, according to Oakland Police.

They discovered that a 2005 Toyota Corolla had been traveling east on the road before turning off, going through a railing and falling into a ravine. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and the 23-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the speed and deterioration may have contributed to the accident, but did not say whether the driver was arrested. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Oakland Police Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

