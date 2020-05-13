Coronavirus "virtually without possibility,quot; will be eradicated – BGR

Speaking to NBC Sports over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the obstacles the NFL will face when trying to play a regular season in 2020.

Fauci also said there is "practically no chance,quot; that the virus will be eradicated in the near future.

When the virus returns in the fall, Fauci says we have to have the mechanism to prevent it from exploding again and bringing us back to where we were in March.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

In a hearing with the Senate Health Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the United States could be risking an outbreak if it is not careful about reopening states. Local and state governments, and all the people who live in their cities and states, are desperate to return to a normal appearance as quickly as possible, but if they reopen in the wrong way, it could extend the duration of this pandemic and putting millions of people at risk.

However, virtually every state in the US USA They are entering some phase of reopening, including New York, where the virus has hospitalized tens of thousands of people in the past two months. As such, the discussion has surprisingly shifted to sports, and over the weekend Peter King of NBC Sports I had a chance to talk to Fauci about the NFL and whether or not he believes the season will go as planned.

The entire interview is worth reading (or listening to), especially if you're a football fan and want to understand how difficult it will be for the NFL to try to play a regular 256-game season in 2020. But a quote from Dr. Fauci about the new coronavirus stood out, and is a sobering reminder of how far we are from the finish line:

(SARS-CoV-2) is so transmissible, and is so widespread throughout the world, that even if our infections are well controlled and dramatically decrease during the summer, there are practically no chance of it being eradicated. Which means that there will be infections in the southern hemisphere, in South Africa, in Argentina, places like that. And with the journey, the global journey, every day, of literally hundreds of thousands of people coming to the United States every day from everywhere, there is no possibility that we are virus free. %MINIFYHTMLdd0d615f740e97356134325255e35e3d15%

The new coronavirus will not go anywhere anytime soon. Meanwhile, it will be of utmost importance that the US. USA Continue to expand the tests, establish a system to trace the contacts of those who test positive, and quarantine infected people before they can infect others.

"Now even if the virus drops dramatically in June and July and August, as the virus begins to reappear in the fall, it would be a shame for me if we don't have all the mechanisms to prevent it from exploding again," added Fauci. In other words, enough evidence to evaluate everyone who needs to be evaluated. Sufficient testing so that when someone becomes infected, they can immediately perform contact tracing and isolation to prevent infection from going from a couple of infections to hundreds of infections. This is how you control an outbreak. "

Image source: Patrick Semansky / AP / Shutterstock