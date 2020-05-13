Coronavirus updates: about 48% of voters absent in Wisconsin special election – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf0e2b5d371c03507518ca4be315b062715%

About 48% of voters voted absentee in Northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District elections, well below the state rate in last month's state elections.

Both elections went ahead despite an order to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Tom Tiffany defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker in Tuesday's race to finish the rest of Republican Sean Duffy's term. The seat has been vacant since September when Duffy retired.

According to preliminary results, Tiffany beat Zunker by 14 points. That's less than the 20-point margin that President Donald Trump brought to the district in 2016, leading Democrats to say that despite the loss, it's a sign of Democratic momentum.

Republicans say the victory shows that Republicans remain strong in the district that covers all or parts of 26 counties.

According to preliminary figures, about 191,500 people out of 420,500 registered voters cast their vote. The number of registered voters does not account for anyone who registered at the polls on Tuesday.

Of those who voted, more than 91,000, or 48%, voted absentee. In the state presidential primaries and spring general elections last month, about 71% of all ballots cast were absent. Voter turnout in April was 34% of the voting age population. The Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday calculated the voting age population in the 7th Congressional District.

