Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Fewer Americans stay home, even in states that haven't reopened yet

Americans seem to run out of patience to fight the coronavirus by staying home.

About 25 million more people ventured out of their homes on an average day last week than during the previous six weeks, according to a New York Times analysis of cell phone location data provided by Cuebiq.