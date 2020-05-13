Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Fewer Americans stay home, even in states that haven't reopened yet
Americans seem to run out of patience to fight the coronavirus by staying home.
About 25 million more people ventured out of their homes on an average day last week than during the previous six weeks, according to a New York Times analysis of cell phone location data provided by Cuebiq.
According to the analysis, approximately 119 million people, or 36 percent of US residents. In the US, they stayed about 300 feet from home on an average day last week. When social distancing was at its peak in late March and April, the average was 144 million, or 43.8 percent. In normal times it is around 20 percent.
The scale of the trend varied somewhat from state to state; unsurprisingly, a little more people are venturing where restrictions have been eased. But it was more pronounced in Michigan, a state that has not lifted its order to stay home. Maybe it's no coincidence that Michigan is also where we've seen Some of the most furious protests against the orders.
Cell phone data suggests that, once again, the public is getting ahead of government officials. Many people began isolating themselves days or weeks before the orders were issued, and now many are emerging without waiting for full authorization.
It is too early to know if the increased movement is causing new waves of coronavirus infection. But Public health officials are concerned. Social distancing is one of the most effective means of slowing the spread of the virus, and none of the states that have suspended orders to stay home have met federal guidelines for doing so safely.
Three months. Four quarantines.
Our China correspondent Amy Qin It has had to quarantine four times since February, once in San Diego, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Taipei. We found her to talk about her experiences; Here is some of what he told us.
What was it like to be isolated in these different environments?
The first place I was quarantined was in San Diego, after He evacuated a group of American citizens from China and put us on a military base. It was incredibly organized and an incredible effort. But, you know, there were these red flags, which I didn't notice until later. It was really strange that we weren't required to wear face masks and that we were allowed to mix at the base.
When I returned to China, I knew that the government was going to be upset by a brief stopover that I had in Seoul, where an outbreak had broken out, and that they would try to put me in a state-supervised quarantine. But I also knew that I could possibly get out of it, and I did. I quarantined myself at home.
Has any place been quarantined correctly?
Yes, Taiwan. They completely thought through the entire process, to minimize any contact I had with the outside world, from the time I got off the plane until I was quarantined. As soon as I got to my quarantine hotel, they sanitized all my things and gave me shoe covers.
But I thought the most impressive thing was that they made you prove that you had a phone number and that they could contact you, because that is the most important thing for contact tracking.
Any advice for those who isolate themselves away from home?
If you like spicy foods, bring chili oil. It will help you mask any of your eating situations, no matter how bad they are.
A simple and technology-free way to help some patients.
Doctors discovered that turning bedridden Covid-19 patients onto their stomachs: A technique called pronation: it can help them breathe a little more easily and can even reduce the death rate from the disease.
Proning takes advantage of gravity to help open up the lungs, which can be compressed by fluid and inflammation in Covid-19 patients, and make it easier to hold your breath. In patients with more severe respiratory distress, puncture may be one of the few interventions that can improve the chances of survival by allowing ventilators to work more effectively.
Healthcare workers are now turning to preaching more frequently for patients who have trouble breathing but do not yet require a ventilator, something that was not done before the pandemic. The goal is to prevent patients from needing one.
Science Team Science ’: Collaborating at unprecedented speed and scale, researchers from around the world have evaluated 12,000 existing drugs and He identified 30 that appear capable of preventing the virus from destroying human cells.
What you can do
Recover from a bad day. Small annoyances can feel insurmountable at this time. Expressing gratitude, finding ways to connect with others, and simply pausing to breathe can help you get out of a bad mood.
Beware of pandemic scams. The crisis has created many new opportunities for fraud. Here are some tips to avoid fake websites, robocallers, phishing schemes, and data breaches.
Grow a better tomato. It is the best tomato planting season, or will soon be, in much of the country. If it's your first time or you haven't had good results in the past, try this step-by-step guide.
What are you doing
I created a cooking / song challenge game for the six of us who lived together during the pandemic. One person in the home challenges another by sending a song that they think the person doesn't know and will like. The recipient's challenge is to create a meal they've never done before, inspired by that song.
– Kate Green, Ottawa
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.