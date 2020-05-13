Coronavirus summary: what happened today

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Americans seem to run out of patience to fight the coronavirus by staying home.

About 25 million more people ventured out of their homes on an average day last week than during the previous six weeks, according to a New York Times analysis of cell phone location data provided by Cuebiq.

According to the analysis, approximately 119 million people, or 36 percent of US residents. In the US, they stayed about 300 feet from home on an average day last week. When social distancing was at its peak in late March and April, the average was 144 million, or 43.8 percent. In normal times it is around 20 percent.

The scale of the trend varied somewhat from state to state; unsurprisingly, a little more people are venturing where restrictions have been eased. But it was more pronounced in Michigan, a state that has not lifted its order to stay home. Maybe it's no coincidence that Michigan is also where we've seen Some of the most furious protests against the orders.

Cell phone data suggests that, once again, the public is getting ahead of government officials. Many people began isolating themselves days or weeks before the orders were issued, and now many are emerging without waiting for full authorization.

When I returned to China, I knew that the government was going to be upset by a brief stopover that I had in Seoul, where an outbreak had broken out, and that they would try to put me in a state-supervised quarantine. But I also knew that I could possibly get out of it, and I did. I quarantined myself at home.

Has any place been quarantined correctly?

Yes, Taiwan. They completely thought through the entire process, to minimize any contact I had with the outside world, from the time I got off the plane until I was quarantined. As soon as I got to my quarantine hotel, they sanitized all my things and gave me shoe covers.

But I thought the most impressive thing was that they made you prove that you had a phone number and that they could contact you, because that is the most important thing for contact tracking.

Any advice for those who isolate themselves away from home?

If you like spicy foods, bring chili oil. It will help you mask any of your eating situations, no matter how bad they are.

Proning takes advantage of gravity to help open up the lungs, which can be compressed by fluid and inflammation in Covid-19 patients, and make it easier to hold your breath. In patients with more severe respiratory distress, puncture may be one of the few interventions that can improve the chances of survival by allowing ventilators to work more effectively.

Healthcare workers are now turning to preaching more frequently for patients who have trouble breathing but do not yet require a ventilator, something that was not done before the pandemic. The goal is to prevent patients from needing one.

