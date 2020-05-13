Coronavirus summary: what happened today

"We are not out of the woods yet,quot;
For the first time since the pandemic began, leaders of the Trump administration's coronavirus response testified before Congress on Tuesday, and the picture they painted was far bleaker than President Trump's assertion that "we have prevailed,quot; over the coronavirus.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, said there was no chance of having a vaccine ready in time for the new school year in the fall. And he said the United States was still far from the testing and contact tracing levels necessary to contain outbreaks.
"If we don't respond appropriately when the fall comes, since there will undoubtedly be infections in the community, we are at risk for a resurgence," said Dr. Fauci. “I hope that by then, in the fall, we will have more than enough to respond appropriately. But if we don't, there will be problems. "
A flash point on the evidence: While an effective vaccine or treatment would be the "ultimate solution," said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, during the hearing, "until we have them, all roads back to work and school go through tests."
Admiral Brett P. Giroir, who heads the government's test response, testified that the administration planned to send enough swabs to the states for 12.9 million tests in the next four weeks. But several committee members were skeptical.
"This administration has had a record of bringing us broken promises that more supplies and evidence will come, and they don't," said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat.
That could allow companies to save a fortune on rent and other costs of adapting their offices for a future of social alienation, especially in high-priced cities like San Francisco and New York. But it could have painful effects on the owners, restaurants and shops of the city's business district and tax coffers.
Some owners believe that the pandemic will make companies value the socialization and collaboration of office life even more than before. But giant companies like JPMorgan Chase are betting backwards. And Twitter has already told its employees that they can work remotely forever.
Anxiety up front: Public-facing employees at companies like Starbucks, Whole Foods and Target are concerned that some security measures are in place to protect them from infection. You can go back before the danger disappears.
China opens a path: The precautions that local officials and major companies in China Launched as they reopen for business it can offer lessons for other countries.
A high number of victims in Latin America
Coronavirus was late to Latin America, but death rates there are now comparable to Europe, and the region is far less prepared than Europe to deal with the virus.
Twice as many people died in Lima in April 2020 than on an April average, rivaling the worst month of the pandemic in Paris, according to data compiled by The New York Times. Manaus, a city in the Brazilian Amazon, experienced a similar surge, comparable at its worst to Madrid or London. In Guayaquil, Ecuador, deaths in April increased fivefold, similar to what New York City endured when the outbreak there was more deadly.
Our colleague Anatoly Kurmanaev, who covers the region from Caracas, says that Latin America has been particularly affected because many countries have health care systems closer to the American model than to the European one: strong private coverage for the wealthy and very universal coverage. weak. for everyone else So when ordinary people get sick it can be difficult for them to get treatment and recover.
Hospitals tend to run out of funds, support systems may be scarce, and many people work in informal jobs that do not allow them to stay home and quarantine.
"For a time, it seemed that perhaps the global south would move forward, that perhaps it was a disease of the rich world, due to its colder climates, older populations, and more common preconditions like diabetes," Anatoly told us. "But the example from Latin America shows that this is not the case."
What you can do
Become a houseplant parent. There's almost always room for a little green inside, even in the smallest of spaces. And if you can't handle a live plant, a good fake plant would suffice.
Find family harmony. If your adult children have returned home, it may be helpful to establish ground rules for living together and to discuss how household responsibilities are handled.
Rethinking Covid-19 in children. There is new evidence that the virus poses higher risks to some children than previously thought. This is what parents need to understand and keep in mind.
What are you doing
I am a freelance musician and since the live performances were canceled over the summer and I cannot meet my friends to make music I started playing concerts from my porch for neighbors and passersby. A friend realized the idea and we are now organizing a "concert porch tour,quot; in our neighborhood.
– Ute Zahn, Minneapolis
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.