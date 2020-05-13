Coronavirus: Massachusetts may be feeling 'quarantine fatigue'

Massachusetts doesn't plan to start reopening its economy until at least next week, but the state's roads are already busier.

And according to Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, the increase in travel cannot be attributed to golf.

"There is a phenomenon called,quot; quarantine fatigue "in which people are getting tired of being at home," Pollack said during a meeting on Monday, according to the House of Representatives News Service.

Pollack said state travel is still 70 to 80 percent lower than reference levels in January, according to data compiled by analyst firm StreetLight. County-level data shows that the decline was most dramatic in the eastern half of Massachusetts, more densely populated. However, last week, vehicle miles traveled per day increased by 50 percent compared to the last week in April. In Middlesex County, the number of miles increased from 4.3 million on April 27 to 7.2 million last Monday.

"This may indicate that we are seeing some fatigue in quarantine, because we are seeing an increase in travel even though we have not started to open up the Massachusetts economy," Pollack said.

After seven weeks on a stay-at-home notice, Governor Charlie Baker plans to announce the first phase of the state's reopening plan on Monday, May 18, after approximately two weeks of slight, though still relatively high, decline. 19 hospitalizations and positive test rates. And management has already relaxed some restrictions on nonessential retail stores, as well as the golf courses listed above in the state.

But Pollack's suggestion that "quarantine fatigue,quot; may be emerging relates to something unrelated, and hardly unique to Massachusetts.

Starting in mid-April, cell phone location data collected by researchers at the University of Maryland found that people across the country had started going out more frequently and for longer trips. The upward trend, after several weeks of orders to stay home in most states, was called "quarantine fatigue,quot; by Lei Zhang, director of the university's Maryland Transportation Institute.

"It just seems like people are getting a little bit collectively tired of staying home after we spent that month," Zhang said. The New York Times.

As the weather warms up, the data suggests that Bay Staters may feel it, too.

Since Baker's notice to stay home, which does not include travel restrictions, went into effect from March 24 to last Friday, people in Massachusetts have stayed at their homes at a higher rate than almost anyone else. state of the country; According to data from the University of Maryland, 39 percent of Bay Staters stay home, behind only New York (46 percent) and New Jersey (43 percent), the only two states with the most deaths from coronavirus. than Massachusetts.

Still, during the first week of May, that number, which tracks the percentage of residents who "did not travel with a trip that was not from home more than a mile away from home," dropped to 34 percent. . During the first eight days of May, the number of miles traveled per person, whether driving, cycling, walking, or public transportation, increased to 24.8 miles per day, compared to 20.5 miles in March and April, according to the data. . The average number of individual daily trips also increased from 2.45 to 2.92.

Baker has urged residents not to be complacent amid fears that relaxing social distancing measures too soon could remove the benefits of personal and financial sacrifices that many people have been forced to make in the past two months. While the governor has encouraged going out and exercising in unpopulated areas, officials have also worked to minimize long-distance travel to limit the possible spread of the virus.

But in a way, according to Zhang, the increase in travel may even be driven by the benefits of people's efforts to stay home.

"The moment people begin to see curves flatten, the number of cases begins to decrease or remain stable, giving people a false sense of security," he told the Times.

As states like Massachusetts gradually relax those restrictions, experts say officials should educate restless residents on how to return to public life while practicing proper safeguards, rather than an "all-or-nothing approach to preventing diseases,quot;.

"New cases continue to rise, with thousands of people dying every day, and those numbers will inevitably increase if communities return to their usual activities," Julia Marcus, an epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, wrote Monday in The atlantic. “But the choice between staying home indefinitely and going back to business as usual now is a false one. The risk is not binary. "

