Coronavirus Map of Mexico and Case Count

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus Map of Mexico and Case Count
%MINIFYHTML394ef61a6c150cee0f8ef645f6c8ed0316%

%MINIFYHTML394ef61a6c150cee0f8ef645f6c8ed0317%

There have been at least 40,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mexico, according to the National Agency for Science and Technology. As of Wednesday night, 4,220 people had died.

However, the Times found that the Mexican government does not report hundreds, possibly thousands, of deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico City, according to officials and confidential data.


Cases reported in Mexico


Percentage of population with a reported case

Double click to enlarge the map.

Use two fingers to scroll and zoom. Tap for more details.


Source: National Council of Science and Technology (National Agency of Science and Technology) of Mexico.

This is how the number of cases and deaths in Mexico grows:

Cases reported by state

Cases

Shareof pop.

Deceased

Shareof pop.

Mexico City

 10,946

 1 in 815

 864

 1 in 10,323
Mexico state

 6,813

 1 in 2,376

 611

 1 in 26,494
Baja California

 2,764

 1 in 1,200

 460

 1 in 7,208
Tabasco

 1,976

 1 in 1,212

 256

 1 in 9,357
Sinaloa

 1,620

 1 in 1,831

 246

 1 in 12,058
Veracruz

 1,574

 1 in 5.154

 167

 1 in 48,578
Puebla

 1,213

 1 in 5,086

 169

 1 in 36,502
Quintana Roo

 1,177

 1 in 1,276

 222

 1 in 6,764
Yucatan

 924

 1 in 2,270

 53

 1 in 39,569
Morelos

 915

 1 in 2,081

 135

 1 in 14,102

The New York Times is engaged in an effort to trace details of cases and deaths around the world, collecting information from local governments and other sources throughout the day. The numbers in this article are updated several times a day based on the latest information that our journalists have gathered.

New cases reported per day in Mexico

March

April

May

%MINIFYHTML394ef61a6c150cee0f8ef645f6c8ed0318%

7-day average

New cases

Note: The seven-day average is the average of one day and the previous six days of data.

New deaths reported per day in Mexico

March

April

May

7-day average

New deaths

Note: The scale graph for deaths is adjusted from the case graph to show the trend.

The New York Times found that official counts in the United States and in more than a dozen other countries have counted fewer deaths during the coronavirus outbreak due to limited availability of evidence.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here