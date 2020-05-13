Coronavirus Map of Mexico and Case Count

%MINIFYHTML394ef61a6c150cee0f8ef645f6c8ed0317%

There have been at least 40,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mexico, according to the National Agency for Science and Technology. As of Wednesday night, 4,220 people had died.

However, the Times found that the Mexican government does not report hundreds, possibly thousands, of deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico City, according to officials and confidential data.





Cases reported in Mexico

Total cases

Per capita

Percentage of population with a reported case Double click to enlarge the map. Use two fingers to scroll and zoom. Tap for more details.

Source: National Council of Science and Technology (National Agency of Science and Technology) of Mexico.

This is how the number of cases and deaths in Mexico grows:

Cases reported by state Cases Shareof pop. Deceased Shareof pop. Mexico City 10,946 1 in 815 864 1 in 10,323 Mexico state 6,813 1 in 2,376 611 1 in 26,494 Baja California 2,764 1 in 1,200 460 1 in 7,208 Tabasco 1,976 1 in 1,212 256 1 in 9,357 Sinaloa 1,620 1 in 1,831 246 1 in 12,058 Veracruz 1,574 1 in 5.154 167 1 in 48,578 Puebla 1,213 1 in 5,086 169 1 in 36,502 Quintana Roo 1,177 1 in 1,276 222 1 in 6,764 Yucatan 924 1 in 2,270 53 1 in 39,569 Morelos 915 1 in 2,081 135 1 in 14,102 Show everything

The New York Times is engaged in an effort to trace details of cases and deaths around the world, collecting information from local governments and other sources throughout the day. The numbers in this article are updated several times a day based on the latest information that our journalists have gathered.

New cases reported per day in Mexico March April May 7-day average New cases Note: The seven-day average is the average of one day and the previous six days of data.

New deaths reported per day in Mexico March April May 7-day average New deaths Note: The scale graph for deaths is adjusted from the case graph to show the trend.

The New York Times found that official counts in the United States and in more than a dozen other countries have counted fewer deaths during the coronavirus outbreak due to limited availability of evidence.