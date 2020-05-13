Coronavirus in Minnesota: updated model predicts 800 fewer deaths if stay-at-home order extends through May – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLcfc052360d7dc2a3606976d155a3fa5317%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Hours before Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that he will let the stay-at-home order expire on May 18, an updated model of COVID-19 predicted that some 800 lives would be saved if the order were extended to the end of the month.

Retail companies can now reopen on May 18 if they follow security plans and don't exceed 50% of capacity.

In a briefing on Wednesday morning, Minnesota Department of Health officials released the third version of the model, which is a joint effort between MDH and the University of Minnesota.

Assuming that the state's stay-at-home order was extended through May 31, the model predicts that virus cases will peak on July 6 with 1,388 deaths occurring during the month of May. The model predicts 28,231 deaths over the course of a pandemic, or about a year.

PLUS: Version 3 of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) (.PDF) modeling

With better evidence, the death rate over the course of the pandemic could drop to 22,000.

Meanwhile, the model predicts that the maximum ICU / ventilator demand will be 3,006.

Models showed that if the stay-at-home order expires on May 18, there are about 800 more deaths, 29,030, predicted over the course of the pandemic, with a maximum ICU / ventilator demand of 3,397. The peak would also be earlier, on June 29.

Since companies like restaurants, bars, and lounges will remain closed until June 1, these predictions could still play similarly.

In another key update, the new model found that mitigation of COVID-19 (physical distancing and the order to stay home) is less effective than previously thought. Deaths increased faster in April than the previous model predicted.

During the briefing, MDH emphasized that COVID-19 remains in its early stages and new evidence is emerging. Ongoing model updates will be made, reflecting new tests and data.

In previous reports, Governor Walz has asked Minnesotans not to focus on specific numbers, but to focus on when spikes can occur.

"Modeling was never intended to provide a number," said Walz. "It was meant to show trend and direction, that if your social distance you buy more time."

MDH announced 431 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with 24 additional deaths. Walz is expected to extend the state of emergency in peacetime on Wednesday night.

