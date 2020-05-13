Coronavirus has become so bad in the US. USA That Doctors Without Borders sent a team here – BGR

Médecins Sans Frontières is an international medical humanitarian organization known for operating in war zones and places where health care systems have collapsed to provide the suffering populations with the care they need.

Because the coronavirus has gotten so bad in one part of the US. The organization recently sent a team here to operate in the US. USA For the first time.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Most of the time, when you read about doctors associated with the humanitarian medical group Doctors Without Borders, it involves their work in conflict zones around the world, places like Yemen and Syria, where the consequences of the war have devastated the population, and, in the group's own words, at critical points where they are asked to "provide basic medical services when national health systems collapsed."

%MINIFYHTML2027203a83d7e0dd879f2fce2fbfa78f15%

So, in another indicator of the severity of the US coronavirus crisis. Doctors Without Borders has sent a team here. This is the first time this has happened, giving us something in common with places like Afghanistan, Iran and Venezuela, among other countries where Doctors Without Borders has a presence.

A team of nine doctors (including doctors, a water sanitation specialist, and three nurses / midwives, among others) has been dispatched to the Navajo Nation in the southwestern United States. The US, which includes some 170,000 people and has been particularly affected by the coronavirus. . To give an example of how much, remember that health officials have repeatedly emphasized that vigorous handwashing is one of the most effective weapons against the coronavirus. And yet, about 30% of the Navajo Nation's population does not have running water where they live.

"There are many situations in which we do not intervene in the United States, but this has a particular risk profile," said Jean Stowell, who heads the United States' COVID-19 response team for Doctors Without Borders. "Situationally, Native American communities are at a much higher risk of complications from COVID-19 and also from community spread because they don't have access to the variety of things that make self-isolation possible … You can't expect to isolate people if they have to drive 100 miles to get food and water. "

%MINIFYHTML2027203a83d7e0dd879f2fce2fbfa78f16%

Several other factors are worsening the situation and led to the arrival of the Doctors Without Borders team. For one thing, earlier this month, the region's coronavirus mortality rate was higher than that of 46 states. The Navajo Nation is also something of a "food desert," and the people there have an above-average rate of health problems, such as hypertension and diabetes.

"When we look at the epidemiological curves for the rest of the world, we know this is a long way," said Stowell. CBS News. “So at this point, that team is planned to be there until the end of June.

“You know, there is a lot of interest in responding to the needs of native communities, but there are also enormous needs. And it is not so fast to mobilize things that really have to be started from scratch. These were bigger problems long before COVID-19. "

Image source: Carolyn Kaster / AP / Shutterstock